Sayibu Vincent, a close friend to Teiya has revealed some of the struggles the GMB queen had before bagging the title

Vincent showed old chats from years past that revealed how the 2022 GMB winner was broken at different points in her life

According to Vincent, he decided to share the conversations online to prove to many that Teiya fought hard to be where she is

Tung-Teiya Ayisha Dahamani, the winner of the 2022 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful, apparently underwent a lot of struggle in life before winning the coveted title.

Sayibu Vincent, a close friend to Teiya who has known the queen for years, has shared some of his chats with the GMB winner from 2021 that reveal that she had been previously rejected.

The chats also showed moments when the 2022 GMB asked herself in the past whether she would be successful in life simply because she was trying a number of things that were just not working for her.

"Did you know just last year she had to lobby just to get tickets to go watch the GMB finale and today people had to lobby to also go see her crowned? Did you know she auditioned for GMB last year but wasn’t even picked at the audition level, yet still decided to try again and the rest is history?" Vincent asked the masses.

Sayibu Vincent, who is the CEO of Northwell Group Ghana, also shared one screenshot from the moment Teiya passed her law entrance exam but was not admitted because she failed the interview.

"I decided to share our old chats because many people were beginning to entertain the thought that she won because of her dad's status as an MP. I did not feel comfortable about that. Teiya fought for her glory and deserves to be given the full credit for her success," Vincent explained to YEN.com.gh.

