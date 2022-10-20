Ghana's most subscribed-to YouTuber, Wode Maya, has recently got many on social media talking after opening up about a goal he has

In a Twitter post, he announced that one of his plans for the near future is to own his very own private jet

His tweet had several netizens advising him to rather think of repurposing that money into setting up businesses in Africa to help reduce poverty

Celebrated Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has recently got many people coming at him after revealing what one of his future goals is on social media.

Packed private jet, inside of a private jet, Wode Maya talking in a meeting Photo credit: Viaframe, Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/Getty Images, @mrghanababy

Source: Instagram

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @wode_maya had him mention that he hopes to own a private jet soon.

His actual post read;

Private Jet is my Future goal

The Ghanaian man, who is known for many selfless acts and projects across the continent of Africa had many social media users reacting following his tweet. At the time of this publication, over 140 retweets, 22 quote tweets and 1,716 likes have been gathered.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@JohnTettey14 replied:

That money can create jobs for millions of people. Kasapreko could have gone for one but learn from his achievements and give back to the society than trying to exhibit fame through unnecessary luxury.

@Andileryn commented:

Research suggests that telling people about your big goal won't increase the chance of succeeding at all. On the contrary, the more people you tell, the less likely that you'll succeed (Professor of Psychology Peter Gollwitzer and his collaborators)

@nbSpycis said:

Private jet will cost you in terms of taxes and among others instead the jet cost can set up a new business with employees of 500 and besides this would reduce unemployment rate.much love ❤️ Senior brother

@sconia2001 wrote:

Sorry bro but that ain’t gonna help the environment especially when efforts are being made to reduce carbon emissions and to save the planet. Do first class on commercial airlines instead.

From @IsakabaMuniru:

dream big for Ghana

@BARIGYEGODFRE10 commented:

I pray it comes to pass, remember me on that day

Wode Maya: Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Takes Netizens On A Virtual Tour Of His Luxury Estate In Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Wode Maya wowed netizens as he unveiled his luxury estate development in Ghana.

He previously generated a lot of online buzzes when he acquired a $1 million mansion in Ghana and also when he got married to a fellow YouTuber from Kenya. Wode Maya and his wife Trudy took netizens on a virtual tour of their estate, which they would sell soon.

Wode Maya revealed in the YouTube interview that he had named the estate "charliemag" after his parents. The YouTuber also seized the opportunity to jokingly ask for funds, lamenting the cost of the real estate project, which has drained his finances.

The couple took netizens on a tour of the estate, showing rooms such as the living room, visitors' washroom, dining area, bedroom, and kitchen.

