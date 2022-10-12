The NDC has questioned the involvement of NPP lawyers as part of the defence team for the Aisha Huang trial

Director of Legal Affairs for the party, Abraham Amaliba, said the move would create an impression of a fixed match if the suspects are acquitted

Former National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay, and a one-time flagbearer aspirant, Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, are spearheading the defence of the suspected Chinese illegal miners

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized the appointment of some leading members from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as part of the defence team for the Aisha Huang trial.

According to the Director of Legal Affairs for the NDC, Abraham Amaliba, the involvement of the top NPP members will create an impression of a ‘fixed match’ if the suspected Chinese illegal miners are acquitted and discharged by the court.

The latest announcement of former National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay, as part of the legal team for the accused has raised eyebrows among a section of the populace who were yet to come to terms with the earlier involvement of a one-time flagbearer aspirant for the NPP, Nkrabeah Effah Dartey.

The duo is spearheading the defence of the suspected Chinese illegal miners who have been accused of engaging in illegal mining activities in the country.

Aisha Huang Trial: Lawyers From NPP Should Have Declined To Defend Suspected Chinese Illegal Miners

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM on the back of this, Mr. Amaliba said lawyers from the governing NPP should have declined to offer their legal services to the suspects, especially as its government was waging war on the menace.

“….it gives the impression that government as it were, is not interested in fighting the menace….If you have the chairman who sat in cabinet seen openly defending a galamseyer, it creates the impression that clearly this is going to be a fixed match and nothing will happen to Aisha Huang,” he emphasized.

Aisha Huang Trial: Suspected Chinese Illegal Miners Refused Bail Again

Aisha Huang and her four other accomplices have been hauled before the court for their illegal mining activities, which are said to have greatly contributed to the destruction of the country’s water bodies and environmental pollution.

At a court appearance on Tuesday, October 11, the suspected accomplices of the notorious galamsey Queenpin were denied bail again to allow the prosecution ample time to gather all its evidence.

Meanwhile, the government, through Attorney General Godfred Dame, has indicated the readiness of the state to fast-track the prosecution of Aisha Huang and her accomplices.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu Questions Why Galamsey Is Ongoing After Akufo-Addo Put His Presidency On The Line

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the devastating effects of the illegal mining menace have infuriated the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who has time without number, minced no words about its impact on the environment.

Speaking during a courtesy call on him by the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, the Asantehene questioned why Ghana as a country is failing in the fight to halt the menace.

