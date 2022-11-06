A Security Expert has criticized the practice of allowing the military to provide bodyguard services

Adib Saani says the move compromises the integrity of the men and women in uniform

The comments of Adib follow the withdrawal of the military security detail of Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Security Analyst has descended on the state for allowing personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces to provide military protection for public officials.

According to Adib Saani, the practice compromises the integrity of the men and women in uniform.

Security Expert Adib Saani Image Credit: @SalamNPP

Source: Facebook

Adib Saani: Beyond President And Defence Minister No Public Official Should Be Given Military Protection

Speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he said that no other official deserves to enjoy such a privilege beyond the President and Minister of Defense.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I am opposed to having the military provide bodyguard services to public officials beyond the president and the Minister of Defence. The president perhaps is the commander in chief of the Armed Forces so fine. The Minister of Defense works closely with their military, so he has to be very much in touch with them."

Explaining further, he told this reporter that the move politicizes the military and taints their integrity and added that it should be made clear that they are for the country's protection against external aggression and threats and not taking over the duties of the police.

Adib Saani: Withdrawing Bagbin's Military Detail And Allowing Other Public Officials To Keep Theirs Is Inconsistent

Adib also commented on the withdrawal of the military security detail for Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Bagbin, and said it is inconsistent if the Speaker as the third gentleman of the land, is denied such protection when the Chief Justice, EC boss, and other Ministers below his rank enjoy same.

Alban Bagbin: Speaker Assures He’s Very Secure Despite Akufo-Addo’s Withdrawal Of His Military Attachment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Speaker Bagbin had taken a swipe at the Akufo-Addo-led government for withdrawing his military attachments earlier this year.

In January this year, in a letter to the Speaker, the Military High Command withdrew his military protection because they were attached to his office without proper procedure.

At a media engagement on Friday, October 28, 2022, the Speaker lamented the treatment meted out to him and accused the government of engaging in hypocrisy and double standards taking away his military protection.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh