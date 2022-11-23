Global site navigation

Okyenhene: Photos Capture Benkumhene Prostrating Before Amoatia Ofori Panin Before He Was Destooled
Ghana

Okyenhene: Photos Capture Benkumhene Prostrating Before Amoatia Ofori Panin Before He Was Destooled

by  George Nyavor
  • Photos show destooled Benkumhene of Asamng-Tamfoe Nana Darkwa prostrated before Okyehene to beg for forgiveness
  • The photos obtained from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council also show a ram was sacrificed to seal the destoolment
  • Okyehene has since warned his chiefs to against getting involved in illegal mining activities because a similar fate awaits them

It was a moving sight at the palace of Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin as the now-destooled Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe lied on the floor begging before he was destooled.

The Benkumhene is a traditional military title for the leader of the left-flank army of the state.

Nana Darkwa admitted his involvement in illegal mining activities in Asamang-Tamfoe when he appeared before the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council in Kyebi, chaired by the Okyenhene himself.

Destooled Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe prostrate before Okyenhene.
Nana Darkwa was remorseful but he was still destooled. Source: UGC/Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council
Source: UGC
Nana Darkwa was destooled after a series of proceedings at the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.
Nana Darkwa was compelled to show up at the judicial council after initially declining. Source: UGC/Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.
Source: UGC

Okyenhene has warned his chiefs that they will all face the destoolment if they don't stop illegal mining.
Nana Darkwa admitted that he was involved in illegal mining when he appeared before the council. Source: UGC/Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.
Source: UGC

Nana Darkwa’s men clashed with the illegal mining taskforce that has the blessing of the paramount chief, amid a gun fight in Asamang-Tamfoe that went viral.

Nana Darkwa initially declined an invitation by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council to answer for allegations brought against him over his involvement in illegal mining.

A ram was killed as part of the destoolment rights
A white ram was sacrificed as part of Nana Darkwa's destoolment rights. Source: UGC/ Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.
Source: UGC

Photos YEN.com.gh has obtained from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council show that at the Judicial Council meeting, Nana Darkwa lied down before the Okyenhene in a show of remorse.

However, after listening to his admissions on illegal miming and calling the bluff off the Okyeman Taskforce the Okyehene made a consequential order for his destoolment.

Nana Darkwa was Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe.
Nana Darkwa occupied the top post as Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe before he was destooled. Source:UGC/Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.
Source: UGC
A witness gives evidence against Nana Darkwa's involvement in Galamsey.
A witness gives evidence at the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council against Nana Darkwa's involvement in galamsey. Source: UGC/Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.
Source: UGC

The Overlord of Akyem Abuakwa insisted that, the Benkumhene is not fit to be a chief per his conduct.

Nana Darkwa is said to have instigated the Asamang-Tamfoe youth in a confrontation that ensured between the Okyeman Environmental Taskforce and a section of the youth in the area which lead to the sporadic gunshot in the area some months ago.

Amoatia Ofori Panin
Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin has warned his chiefs against getting involved in illegal mining. Source: UGC/Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.
Source: UGC

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin cautioned Chiefs within the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional area to be guided by this development and desist from promoting activities of illegal mining or getting involved in same or face destoolment.

The customary rites to destool Nana Darkwa were performed in the presence of the Kyebi Executive Council and the Chief of Asamang-Tamfoe Nana Kwame Koh II.

The customary rites were performed by Okyenhene’s chief linguist Okyeame Antwi Boasiako on a stone referred to as ‘Bonsambuor’ at the forecourt of the Ofori Panin fie to symbolise the destoolment of the Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe Nana Darkwa over his involvement in illegal mining.

