Okyenhene: Photos Capture Benkumhene Prostrating Before Amoatia Ofori Panin Before He Was Destooled
- Photos show destooled Benkumhene of Asamng-Tamfoe Nana Darkwa prostrated before Okyehene to beg for forgiveness
- The photos obtained from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council also show a ram was sacrificed to seal the destoolment
- Okyehene has since warned his chiefs to against getting involved in illegal mining activities because a similar fate awaits them
It was a moving sight at the palace of Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin as the now-destooled Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe lied on the floor begging before he was destooled.
The Benkumhene is a traditional military title for the leader of the left-flank army of the state.
Nana Darkwa admitted his involvement in illegal mining activities in Asamang-Tamfoe when he appeared before the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council in Kyebi, chaired by the Okyenhene himself.
Nana Darkwa’s men clashed with the illegal mining taskforce that has the blessing of the paramount chief, amid a gun fight in Asamang-Tamfoe that went viral.
Nana Darkwa initially declined an invitation by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council to answer for allegations brought against him over his involvement in illegal mining.
Photos YEN.com.gh has obtained from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council show that at the Judicial Council meeting, Nana Darkwa lied down before the Okyenhene in a show of remorse.
However, after listening to his admissions on illegal miming and calling the bluff off the Okyeman Taskforce the Okyehene made a consequential order for his destoolment.
The Overlord of Akyem Abuakwa insisted that, the Benkumhene is not fit to be a chief per his conduct.
Nana Darkwa is said to have instigated the Asamang-Tamfoe youth in a confrontation that ensured between the Okyeman Environmental Taskforce and a section of the youth in the area which lead to the sporadic gunshot in the area some months ago.
Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin cautioned Chiefs within the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional area to be guided by this development and desist from promoting activities of illegal mining or getting involved in same or face destoolment.
The customary rites to destool Nana Darkwa were performed in the presence of the Kyebi Executive Council and the Chief of Asamang-Tamfoe Nana Kwame Koh II.
The customary rites were performed by Okyenhene’s chief linguist Okyeame Antwi Boasiako on a stone referred to as ‘Bonsambuor’ at the forecourt of the Ofori Panin fie to symbolise the destoolment of the Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe Nana Darkwa over his involvement in illegal mining.
