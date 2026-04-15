Former Black Stars defender Edwin Gyimah has made a rare public appearance with his beautiful wife and their two children

In a video, the footballer shared a heartwarming moment with his nuclear family at his father-in-law's house on Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Edwin Gyimah's rare public sighting with his wife and children has triggered positive reactions from Ghanaian social media users

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Embattled Ghanaian footballer Edwin Gyimah has made a rare public appearance with his beautiful wife and children amid his dispute with his family over his eight-bedroom house in Obuasi, Ashanti Region.

Edwin Gyimah bonds with his beautiful wife and children amid a property dispute with his family. Photo source: Ghana Football Association, Oyerepa Radio

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, Edwin Gyimah dragged his sister and some family members to Auntie Naa's 'Oyerepa Afutuo' show over a dispute that had persisted between them in recent years.

During the emotional interview on Oyerepa FM in Kumasi, the 35-year-old ex-Olando Pirates defender struggled to hold back tears as he described how his life had unravelled after his footballing career dwindled.

Gyimah alleged that spiritual attacks from family members have contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted have taken everything from him.

According to the ex-Black Stars player, who was financially stable during his playing days, he and his wife and children were living in Ghana under difficult conditions.

Gyimah accused his family, especially his sister Felicia, of neglect and illegally taking over his eight-bedroom house while he remained homeless and financially unstable with his wife and children.

The ex-Black Stars also engaged in a heated exchange with his sister, whom Auntie Naa questioned about the allegations during the show.

The Facebook video of Edwin Gyimah speaking about his struggles and property dispute with his family is below:

Edwin Gyimah shows off his wife, children

On Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Edwin Gyimah visited his wife and their two children, a boy and a girl, who are currently staying at the footballer's father-in-law's house in the Ashanti Region.

In a video shared by Auntie Naa on her show, the ex-Black Stars defender expressed excitement as he checked up on them at the residence.

Edwin's father-in-law was also present at the house as they shared a lovely family bonding moment while being filmed.

Kwaku Manu slams Edwin Gyimah’s family for attempting to ‘cheat’ him out of his home. Photo source: @momoblogs, @oyereparadio

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of Edwin Gyimah with his wife and children is below:

Edwin Gyimah's wife and children stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Queen Lamisi GMB said:

"His wife comes from a good family. God bless them🥰."

OhemaaCutieee wrote:

"Wow 🥰🥰🥰. Edwin is blessed and lucky to have such good in-laws and a good woman as a wife, too. God richly bless them all 🙏."

Darkskinn39 commented:

"Aww, the family is beautiful."

AmaOforiwah said:

"I am happy to see him smiling 🥰."

Auntie Naa's team visits Edwin Gyimah's house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Auntie Naa's team visited Edwin Gyimah's house in Obuasi with police officers to reclaim the footballer's property.

Footage of the events that transpired during their encounter with the former Supersport United defender's family surfaced on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh