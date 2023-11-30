Media General has sued for an injunction against the National Media Commission over attempts to sanction Onua TV/FM broadcaster Captain Smart

Media General wants to declare the orders given by the commission to Onua TV as unlawful

The NMC has accused Captain Smart of insulting the Chief of the Defence Staff and other Commanders of the Ghana Armed Forces

Media General has sued for an injunction against the National Media Commission (NMC) from taking any action against it because of the conduct of Onua TV/FM broadcaster Captain Smart.

The media company wants to declare the orders given by the NMC to the Media General subsidiaries as unlawful.

Outspoken broadcaster Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart. Source: Facebook/@Onua TV

Source: Facebook

The legal action follows a letter sent by the NMC to Media General on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, extending a deadline to Onua FM/TV and Captain Smart to apologise over comments deemed "inciteful."

Media General also feels it has not been given a fair hearing in the situation.

The NMC has accused Captain Smart of insulting the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and other Commanders of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Additionally, Captain Smart claimed that these officers embezzled monies meant for soldiers on peacekeeping operations. Captain Smart has courted controversy in the past and even announced his resignation on-air, though he has yet to follow through.

Captain Smart sued by Paul Adom-Otchere and Asenso-Boakye

Captain Smart was sued for making comments deemed defamatory on his TV show.

The separate suits were by Paul Adom-Otchere and Francis Asenso-Boakye, who said the outspoken journalist disparaged their reputation by suggesting they were corrupt.

They are each demanding GH¢10 million in damages from the broadcaster and other things to compensate for the harm done to their hard-earned reputation in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society.

Adom-Otchere schools Captain Smart on geopolitics

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the host of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana Show, Paul Adom-Otchere, taunted Captain Smart for his limited knowledge of history and geopolitics.

According to him, the Onua TV morning show host engages in insults and name-calling instead of dedicating time to abreast himself.

Captain Smart took on Paul Adom-Otchere on Onua Maakye for defending the role of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's Databank as Ghana's transactional advisor.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh