Two Division Two football players have died in a road crash on the Kadjebi road in the Oti Region.

According to Graphic Online, the two deceased have been identified as Alorwu Paul of Yadzo Oti Warriors and Agblar Peter of Likpe Heroes FC.

They played for teams in the Volta Regional Football Association’s Division Two league.

It has been alleged that the vehicle that hit the motorbike was a National Security pickup. The pickup was reportedly chasing a truck that was allegedly carrying smuggled cocoa beans.

