Global site navigation

Two Ghana Division Two Footballers Die In Road Crash In Oti Region On Christmas Day
Ghana

Two Ghana Division Two Footballers Die In Road Crash In Oti Region On Christmas Day

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
  • Two Division Two Ghanaian football players have died in a vehicular accident on the Kadjebi road in the Oti Region
  • They were reportedly knocked down by a speeding pickup while riding a motorbike on Christmas Day
  • The accident happened between Kotonkwanta and Yadzo Junction in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Two Division Two football players have died in a road crash on the Kadjebi road in the Oti Region.

According to Graphic Online, the two deceased have been identified as Alorwu Paul of Yadzo Oti Warriors and Agblar Peter of Likpe Heroes FC.

Footballers die in crash
The two were riding a motorbike on Christmas Day before the crash. Source: Graphic Online.
Source: Getty Images

They were reportedly knocked down while riding a motorbike on Christmas Day.

They played for teams in the Volta Regional Football Association’s Division Two league.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Read also

2 school kids dead, 1 missing after swimming break turns tragic at Gomoa Nyanyano

It has been alleged that the vehicle that hit the motorbike was a National Security pickup. The pickup was reportedly chasing a truck that was allegedly carrying smuggled cocoa beans.

The accident happened between Kotonkwanta and Yadzo Junction in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

Six feared dead after bus runs into abandoned truck

Six people were reported dead after a bus ran into an abandoned truck at the Banyard intersection at Awoshie on December 23, 2023.

The bus driver and five passengers are among those who were feared dead, according to news reports.

A witness on the ground said the abandoned truck involved in the crash displayed no signs of damage.

Truck crashes into Christmas shoppers in Accra

A truck crashed into shoppers and hawkers at the Cocoa Marketing Board area in Accra, leaving one dead and three injured.

The accident was reportedly caused by a brake failure in a truck transporting sugar to the market.

Read also

Family leaves dead daughter’s body to decompose in room after instructions from traditional priest

The deceased following the accident has been identified as a hawker, while the injured were shoppers.

One dead after VIP bus accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

One person was reported dead after a road accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway involving a VIP bus.

The road crash occurred on Friday, December 15, 2023, around 3:30am and left other persons with injuries.

UTV reported that the accident occurred at Amanase, close to Suhum in the Eastern Region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel