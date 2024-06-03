Global site navigation

Jirapa Dubai CEO Laid To Rest After Murder At His Hotel
Ghana

Jirapa Dubai CEO Laid To Rest After Murder At His Hotel

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa 2 min read
  • The slain CEO of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, aka Jirapa Dubai, was buried on Saturday, June 1, 2024
  • The service was held at Nayiri Park in Jirapa, Upper West Region, following traditional mourning on May 31, 2024
  • Johnson was found dead in his room with stab wounds on February 11, 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

Eric Johnson, the slain Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, aka Jirapa Dubai, was buried on Saturday, June 1, 2024, after a requiem service.

The 60-year-old Johnson is survived by three children: Grace Johnson, Karen Johnson, and Elfreda Erica Johnson.

Jirapa Dubai CEO Laid To Rest After Murder At His Hotel
Johnson was found dead in his room with stab wounds on February 11, 2024. Source: AKDshares
Source: Facebook

Johnson also has two grandchildren, according to reports.

The service, held at Nayiri Park in Jirapa in the Upper West Region, attracted family, friends, and well-wishers following a traditional mourning held on May 31, 2024.

Read also

Hawa Koomson’s son stabbed during violence at Kasoa Electoral Commission office, police arrest 3

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Johnson was found dead on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Five persons were first arrested in the immediate aftermath of the death of a businessman.

However, the latest evidence by the prosecution in the case of the slain businessman outlined two new prime suspects: the former human resource manager of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel and his girlfriend.

Eliasah Mahama Akpanyikye is said to have conspired with his girlfriend, Belinda Miller, to kill Johnson.

According to reports, Akpanyikye was sacked for allegedly having inappropriate sexual relationships with some staff.

According to the prosecution, records on February 10, 2024, showed that Akpanyikye called Miller many times, asking her where he could find the master key to Johnson’s room.

He is believed to have entered Johnson’s room and stabbed him to death.

Read also

Iñaki Williams' weds longtime girlfriend Patricia Morales, photos from their plush

Bawumia sponsors one-week vacation for Chef Faila to Jirapa Dubai

YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Faila Abdul-Razak was gifted a one-week vacation sponsored by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel.

The chef and her team visited the Jubilee House on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, to thank Bawumia for his support.

Chef Faila cooked for 227 hours at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale in an attempt to break a world record.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Online view pixel