Jirapa Dubai CEO Laid To Rest After Murder At His Hotel

Eric Johnson, the slain Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, aka Jirapa Dubai, was buried on Saturday, June 1, 2024, after a requiem service.

The 60-year-old Johnson is survived by three children: Grace Johnson, Karen Johnson, and Elfreda Erica Johnson.

Johnson was found dead in his room with stab wounds on February 11, 2024.

Johnson also has two grandchildren, according to reports.

The service, held at Nayiri Park in Jirapa in the Upper West Region, attracted family, friends, and well-wishers following a traditional mourning held on May 31, 2024.

Johnson was found dead on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Five persons were first arrested in the immediate aftermath of the death of a businessman.

However, the latest evidence by the prosecution in the case of the slain businessman outlined two new prime suspects: the former human resource manager of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel and his girlfriend.

Eliasah Mahama Akpanyikye is said to have conspired with his girlfriend, Belinda Miller, to kill Johnson.

According to reports, Akpanyikye was sacked for allegedly having inappropriate sexual relationships with some staff.

According to the prosecution, records on February 10, 2024, showed that Akpanyikye called Miller many times, asking her where he could find the master key to Johnson’s room.

He is believed to have entered Johnson’s room and stabbed him to death.

