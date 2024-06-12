Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, the owner of Labianca Company, has passed away.

Asomah-Hinneh’s death came after a brief illness, according to sources referenced by Citi News.

She was also a member of the Council of State.

Asomah-Hinneh captured national attention after the Special Prosecutor accused Labianca Company Ltd. of benefiting from reduced tax liabilities due to her influence-peddling.

Source: YEN.com.gh