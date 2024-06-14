Yellow Ghana has denounced the claim that it copied Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change colours

The party stated that it was launched in 2020, long before Alan Kyerematen became an independent candidate and launched the Movement for Change

It has urged discerning Ghanaians to disregard the spurious claims and support Yellow Ghana

Yellow Ghana, the latest political party in the country, has denounced insinuations that it stole its colours from Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change.

Yellow Ghana's insignia is a vibrant yellow colour and a black anchor, whereas the Movement for Change uses an orange colour and a Monarch butterfly.

2020 Ablekuma Central Parliamentary campaign trail of Samuel Apea-Danquah under Yellow Ghana. Source: Yellow Ghana.

However, in a recent radio interview on Okay FM, Hopeson Adorye, the Director of Special Duties for the Movement for Change, claimed that the colours of Yellow Ghana were inspired by the Movement for Change.

According to him, Alan Kyerematen’s movement was the first to use the colour thus, Yellow Ghana’s activities only go to publicise the movement further.

Yellow Ghana issued a quick rebuttal stating that Hopeson Adorye's claims are spurious and false.

It has urged the general public to disregard the claims.

The difference between the campaign colours of Movement for Change (left) and the campaign colour of Yellow Ghana (right). Source: Yellow Ghana

It explained that Samuel Apea-Danquah had launched his presidential campaign under Yellow Ghana using the colours and insignia long before the Movement for Change’s Alan Kyerematen conceived the idea of exiting the New Patriotic Party.

Prior to Samuel Apea-Danquah’s presidential ambition, he had vied for the Ablekuma Central parliamentary seat on the ticket of Yellow Ghana in 2020 under its symbol and yellow colour.

Yello Ghana noted that it has been conducting all its activities using the yellow colour since 2020; thus, it is unfathomable that it would be accused of using another group’s colour.

It has urged discerning Ghanaians to take a good look at both parties' colours and make their conclusions.

Meanwhile, it has encouraged Ghanaians to join the Yellow Ghana team by registering on their website, www.yellowghana.com.

Yellow Ghana opens slots for parliamentary positions

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Yellow Ghana’s Samuel Apea-Danquah, in pursuance of becoming a nationwide recognised political party, has opened slots for Ghanaians interested in joining the parliamentary race to do so on their ticket.

He said since the opening of slots, there has been significant interest from Ghanaians and independent parliamentary candidates all over the country in signing up.

“Many Ghanaians are excited about the opportunity to actively contribute to real change and are eager to join a party that prioritizes integrity, transparency, and practical solutions to our nation’s challenges,” he said.

Yellow Ghana given provisional certificate

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission has given Yellow Ghana a provisional certificate to begin operating as a political party in Ghana.

Founded in 2020, the party aims to unite the African continent into a seamless, borderless economy.

Announcing the milestone on his Facebook wall, Samuel Apea-Danquah urged Ghanaians to support his political party to transform the nation.

