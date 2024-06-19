The Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, has submitted WhatsApp engagemnet between the Attorney General and Richard Jakpa

Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance procurement case, had sent 68 messages to Godfred Dame and the AG had only sent two responses

Jakpa said he got the Attorney General''s number from Justice Yonny Kulendi, his cousin

The state has presented 68 WhatsApp messages sent by Richard Jakpa, the third defendant in the ongoing ambulance procurement case, to the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

It also included only two responses that Attorney-General Dame had sent to Richard Jakpa.

Attorney General Dame responded only twice to 68 messages sent by Richard Jakpa.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, presented it during cross-examination.

She highlighted the significant number of messages sent by the third defendant to the Attorney General compared to Godfred Dame's very limited responses.

However, during his cross-examination, Richard Jakpa addressed the WhatsApp messages and revealed that he had gotten the Attorney General’s number from his cousin, Supreme Court judge Justice Yonny Kulendi.

He also admitted that the messages his team presented to the court were not the entire conversation between him and the Attorney General. He said he only presented what he felt was relevant to the case.

He said the messages he failed to submit were just motivational messages and other non-relevant information.

The District Public Prosecutor attempted to tender all the Whatsapp messages sent by Jakpa but faced opposition from the defence team.

Objections raised by defence

Thaddeus Sory, counsel for Jakpa, argued that the defence had not been allowed to study the messages and needed more time.

Dr Bamba, the counsel for the first accused, also objected to the submission of the WhatsApp messages.

He argued that the messages were not printed in colour.

Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, the presiding judge, expressed surprise because the defence had not raised such objections when Japka’s lawyer presented Whatsapp printouts that were also not in colour.

However, the judge agreed to delay the submission of the printouts to allow the defence counsel to peruse the documents.

The trial was adjourned to June 20, 2024.

Godfred Dame responds to Jakpa’s allegations

YEN.com.gh reported that Godfred Dame has responded to the leaked recording of his conversation with a witness he was prosecuting.

The recording captures Dame and Richard Jakpa's conversation about a case involving a €2.37 million financial loss.

The case concerns a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016 when Forson was the deputy finance minister.

