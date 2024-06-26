Reverend Kusi Boateng has suffered a third defeat in his quest to secure an injunction against Okudzeto Ablakwa

The North Tongu MP has been releasing incriminating documents against the Reverend, who is also a secretary to the National Cathedral board of trustees

Among other things, Ablakwa accuses the Reverend of impropriety and having two national identities

Ghana’s Appeal Court has dismissed an application filed by Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng against the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Rev. Boateng, secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral project, sued Okudzeto Ablakwa after the latter accused him of impropriety.

The court says Rev Kusi Boateng's arguments for the injunction application are incompetent.

Source: UGC

He was seeking an order from the court to restrain Ablakwa from discussing him concerning the National Cathedral project.

This is not the first time Rev. Boateng has sued Ablakwa over the claims.

Rev. Boateng had sought a court injunction against Ablakwa on two previous occasions, but both failed at the High Court.

In a ruling on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, the Court of Appeal stated that the grounds for the injunction failed to comply with the court's rules.

It said the arguments presented by the Reverend’s legal team were incompetent and inadmissible, leading to their dismissal.

It also noted that the application had failed to pinpoint where the previous judge who had dismissed the case had erred.

The defendant, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, was awarded GH₵3,000 by the court.

Okudzeto causes stir with investigation into National Cathedral project

Okudzeto Ablakwa caused a major stir when he disclosed that while scrutinising documents submitted to Parliament on the National Cathedral expenditure, he discovered that the person cited as "Kwabena Adu Gyamfi" with different national IDs is the same as Victor Kusi-Boateng, also with varying sets of national IDs.

The MP has since been publishing more documents to prove that the two identities belong to the same person.

Ablakwa has also petitioned the CHRAJ to investigate a possible conflict of interest infraction by Kusi-Boateng.

The laws of Ghana do not allow an individual to hold himself out under totally different identities.

Okudzeto also accused the National Identification Authority of negligence and a lack of credibility for allowing Rev. Kusi Boateng to register for two Ghana cards with two identities.

However, the NIA, the custodian of the National Identity Register, has said that in the database of registered persons in Ghana, there is no name registered as Victor Kusi-Boateng, born on September 7, 1971.

In a lengthy press statement, the NIA explained that Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the name registered in their database.

Rev Kusi Boateng faces three-year jail term if found guilty

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Cathedral Board of Trustees member, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, faces a possible three-year jail term if found guilty of possessing multiple identities.

This is according to a private legal practitioner who quoted Section 41 (E) Act 750 of the National Identity Register Act 2008 to back his point.

Rev. Kusi-Boateng has been accused of having multiple identities by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh