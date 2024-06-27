Police prosecutors have told the courts they are awaiting advice from the road crash case Attorney General’s Office in the Lil Win case

Lil Win’s legal team said advice from the Attorney General’s office will determine its response in the case

Police prosecutors have told the courts they are awaiting advice from the road crash case Attorney General’s Office in the case involving actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly called Lil Win

The prosecution said the case docket had been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office.

Lil Win has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm following a road crash

Lil Win’s legal team said that advice from the Attorney General’s office would determine its response in the case.

“The prosecution must prove its case for us to have a case to answer,” Nana Bonsu Kyeretwie, one of his lawyers, said.

The case has been adjourned to July 29, 2024. The June 1 road crash Lil Win was involved in claimed the life of a three-year-old boy.

A source close to the case and the victim's family told YEN.com.gh the case was in danger of becoming a "foolish case."

"A Country Called Ghana is all I can say," the source said, referencing Lil Win's latest film.

What was Lil Win charged with?

Lil Win has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm following the crash and is facing up to seven years in prison.

Section 1 (c) of the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683), as amended by the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2008 (Act 761), states:

“A person who drives a motor vehicle dangerously on a road commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction where death occurs to a person other than the driver to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than seven years.”

Under the Criminal Code of 1960 (Act 29) or the Criminal Procedure Code of 1960 (Act 30), where a prosecution is brought for a charge of domestic violence, either under negligent harm, a threat of harm or assault, are classified as misdemeanours and carry a sentence of not more than three years.

The charges were given at the Asokore Mampong District Court, which granted Lil Win GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.

Lil Win was arrested by police shortly after being discharged from the hospital on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The President of Accident Victim Support Ghana told YEN.com.gh that the actor was likely courting public sympathy

Lil Win accused of tricking Ghanaians during court appearance

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win was accused of exaggerating the severity of his injuries during his court appearance.

The President of Accident Victim Support Ghana told YEN.com.gh that the actor was likely courting public sympathy.

Lil Win was in bandages, moving delicately after he was arrested despite looking fit and going to his movie premier in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Source: YEN.com.gh