A 21-year-old teacher trainee from the Atebubu College of Education has been killed after a trip to retrieve a missing phone.

The trainee, Hanna Akosua Frimpomaa, had reportedly left campus in Atebubu and travelled to Techiman to retrieve the missing mobile phone.

The victim was found with stab wounds.

Her body was discovered in an uncompleted building at Mesidan, a farming community near Techiman in the Bono East Region. She was found naked with stab wounds.

The level 300 student left campus on Thursday, June 13, and her body was found in the uncompleted building on Friday, June 21.

It remains unclear whether the deceased misplaced her phone on campus or while she was on her way to school.

The unknown assailant left her handbag, containing her student's identification card and other personal belongings, beside the body.

Graphic Online gathered that while on campus, Frimpomaa used a colleague's phone to dial her phone number, and an unknown person answered and asked her to come to Techiman for the missing mobile phone.

In one of the other recent stabbing incidents, a level 200 student has been stabbed to death after stabbing her boyfriend in a fit of jealousy.

The young lady had rushed to her boyfriend's house on an Okada after a friend told her her boyfriend had brought a different woman into his house.

The police say the boyfriend stabbed her in the spur of the moment after wrestling the knife from her.

Mother and kids stabbed to death at Kasoa

YEN.com.gh reported that a mother and her two kids were stabbed to death at Net Link Estate in Kasoa. The middle-aged woman, Alberta Armah Hagan and her daughters were found with stab wounds.

The incident left their community in a state of shock and mourning.

Her deceased kids were aged nine months and six years old, while one other kid, a six-year-old boy, was wounded.

