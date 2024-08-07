Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has launched 12 new special courts dedicated to small claims and debt recovery cases

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has inaugurated 12 special courts dedicated to small claims and debt recovery cases.

Eight of these courts are in the Greater Accra Region, whereas the remaining four are in the Ashanti Region.

Chief Justice Torkonoo says the 12 new special courts will help alleviate the burden on the country's already overwhelmed district courts.

According to Chief Justice Torkonoo, the creation of the small claims and debt recovery courts followed a spike in cases in district courts across the country.

The spike was attributed to Bills MicroCredit, which has filed several cases in various district courts.

The Chief Justice noted that more than 70% of the cases filed by Bills MicroCredit were for claims less than GH₵5,000.

She said the situation had significantly increased the district courts' workload and further undermined the court shift system that the Judicial Service introduced to ensure the efficient running of the courts.

Chief Justice Torkonoo revealed that the Judicial Service, in collaboration with Bills MicroCredit company, set up the small claims and debt recovery courts to handle and clear the backlog of cases quickly.

The courts are expected to sit and hear cases every working day in the afternoons and on Saturdays.

In the Greater Accra Region, the District Courts in Ashaiman, Teshie, Kasoa and L a will operate as Saturday courts.

In contrast, the Weija District Court, Sowutuom District Court, District Court ‘2’ Adenta and the Gbese District Court will operate on weekday afternoons.

Bills MicroCredit reacts to opening of special courts

The CEO of Bills MicroCredit, Richard Quaye, appreciated the gesture of the Chief Justice.

According to him, the special courts will go a long way to help boost their business.

Citinewsroom reported that he said his company has since filed 30,000 cases nationwide seeking expedited hearings due to the sheer volume of defaulters.

He said the small claims court will resolve the cases quickly and efficiently.

