President Akufo-Addo has sworn in three new ambassadors in a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

The three new ambassadors are the Deputy Chief of Staff, Fawaz Aliu, Major General Charles Kojo Abedi Asumanin Awiti and Peprah Ampratwum.

Akufo-Addo says his three new ambassadors should perform their duties with integrity and professionalism.

Alhaji Fawaz Aliu has been appointed an ambassador-at-large and will take on this additional role while still serving as Deputy Chief of Staff at the Jubilee House.

Aliu started his career as a foreign service officer in the Office of the President in 2017 and now joins Nana Asante Bediatuo as an ambassador at large.

Major General Charles Kojo Abedi Asumanin Awiti has been appointed ambassador-designate to Serbia.

He has had a distinguished military career, held various key positions, and contributed immensely to the military's strength and professionalism.

President Akufo-Addo believes the Major General’s experience and deep understanding of international relations will serve the country well through building strong bilateral ties between Ghana and Serbia.

Peprah Ampratwum has also been appointed ambassador in-situ.

An ambassador in-situ is a diplomatic official of the highest rank sent by one country, in this case, Ghana, as its long-term representative to another, in recognition of their selfless service to nation-building as officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ampratwum has been a long-serving member of Ghana’s diplomatic service and has held several important positions that have advanced Ghana’s interests.

He was recently the Chief of Protocol of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

According to GBCOnline, Akufo-Addo, following their swearing-in, expressed confidence in their ability to strengthen Ghana’s diplomatic ties worldwide and further urged them to commit the highest level of integrity and professionalism to their service.

