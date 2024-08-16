The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the refusal of the opposition, National Democratic Congress to sign the 2024 peace accord

According to the NDC, signing the peace accord is an exercise in futility as it had not prevented the murders of electorates in previous elections

But the NPP insists that their refusal to sign and their penchant for using incendiary comments will create political tension in the country

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reacted to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman’s statement that his party will not sign the peace declaration ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah stated that signing the peace declaration during previous elections had not yielded the event-free elections the party and Ghanaians had anticipated.

The NPP's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah, says the NDC leadership has become notorious for beating war drums.

He said several people had lost their lives during previous elections despite the peace declaration, and the Peace Council failed to push for the government to investigate and arrest culprits involved in the killings.

NPP’s take on NDC's refusal to sign for peace

However, reacting to the NDC National Chairman’s assertion, the NPP said it was unfortunate and condemned it in no uncertain terms.

The party stated that Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and the broader leadership of the NDC have become notorious for passing incendiary comments to prepare the minds of their supporters to reject the 2024 general elections’ outcome if it does not go their way.

The NPP urged the NDC to reconsider their stance on the peace declaration and join the NPP in signing the accord to ensure peace and tranquillity throughout the election period.

The NPP also urged the NDC leadership to desist from creating unnecessary fear and tension during the election season through their utterances.

The NPP fears such commentary could destabilise the country and lead to widespread conflict.

The party reaffirmed to Ghanaians that it remains committed to maintaining the peace and stability of the country throughout the election period and will accept its outcome in good faith.

It urged party supporters to remain committed to maintaining the peace and stability of the country and accepting its outcome, whatever that may be.

“Finally, we want to remind the NDC that Ghanaians are peace-loving people, and by the grace of God, Ghana will not experience any war regardless of the outcome of the 2024 general elections,” the NPP concluded.

Mahama will not debate Dr Bawumia

In the interview, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said that the party's flagbearer, John Mahama, will not debate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate.

He says debating Dr Bawumia is a “completely worthless exercise” as the vice president lacks credibility and is prone to spewing lies.

He explained that his personal principle in life is to avoid arguments with idiots and liars.

He said that while he is not certain if the vice president is an idiot, his past utterances and promises and failure to follow through prove he is a liar.

NDC warns of possible coup

YEN.com.gh reported that in 2023, John Dramani Mahama and Johnson Asiedu Nketia warned about possible coups in Ghana.

At an event for NDC lawyers, Mahama said Ghana is not immune to coups in the West African sub-region.

Asiedu Nketia also said Ghana has ticked all the boxes for a possible overthrow of the constitutional government.

