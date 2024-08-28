The Oguaa Paramount Chief, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, has narrated how the 77 gods of Oguaa visited him one night

He said the spirits had woken him up because they were angry about the way he had neglected their shrine

He had to beg for forgiveness and quickly go and mend it the following day to appease the 77 gods

The Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, has recounted his eerie encounter with the 77 gods of Cape Coast.

In an interview on JoyFM, he said that on that fateful night, at midnight, he was awakened by a knock on his door in the Emintsimadze Palace.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II says the 77 gods of Oguaa once visited him.

According to him, upon opening the door, he came face to face with the gods of Cape Coast.

The spirits had visited the chief with a serious complaint about the state of the shrine.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II said the spirits had asked him why he had left them exposed to the elements while he enjoyed the safety of his palace.

The spirits had told him they were badly affected by the rains and had implored him to address their grievances.

The chief immediately apologised for his negligence and assured them he would ensure their proper shelter.

The next day, the Fante monarch said he summoned his Asafo leader, and they marched to the shrine, where they covered the deities.

Osabarima urges Ghanaians to reconnect with traditions

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II also urged Ghanaians to reconnect with their traditional belief systems.

According to him, abandoning these beliefs and traditions is responsible for the disrespect some Ghanaians have shown to the environment.

Meanwhile, the Oguaa Traditional Area is gearing up for the annual Fetu Afahye Festival, which is set to take place in September.

It is the 60th Oguaa Fetu Afahye since the festival re-emerged.

The festival celebrates the exploits of the seven Asafo Companies that protect the town.

Kojo Yankson enstooled in Cape Coast

Earlier, renowned broadcaster Kojo Yankson of Multimedia Media Group Limited was appointed sub-chief in the Central Region.

Kojo Yankson was honoured with the title Safohen of Brofomba No. 5 in Cape Coast.

In an X post, he shared photos and videos of his coronation attended by local dignitaries, traditional rulers, and residents.

As Safohen, Kojo Yankson, like other traditional rulers in the area, is entrusted with safeguarding the town's customs and traditions.

Asantehene invited to Fetu-Afahye

YEN.com.gh reported that the Oguaa Traditional Council has invited Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to be the guest speaker at the Oguaa Fetu Afahye Grand Durbar on September 7.

A delegation extended the invitation to the Asanteman Council Meeting held at the Manhyia Palace on July 5.

GNA reported that the invitation highlighted the cultural bonds between the two traditional authorities.

Nana Kwaku-Yensu, the Sanaahene of the Oguaa Traditional Area, and Charlotte Osei, the former chair of the Electoral Commission, led the delegation.

