Comedian Michael Blackson has complained about lost investments under the Akufo-Addo administration because of lost investments

Blankson suggested he may have to rely on charity to run a school he set up at Agona Nsaba

Ghana launched a domestic debt exchange in December 2022 after defaulting on most of its debt amid economic crisis

Michael Blackson, a US comedian of Ghanaian descent, has been ranting online at the Akufo-Addo administration because of lost investments.

Blankson said he purchased Eurobonds to run his school at Agona Nsaba but suffered significant losses because of his investment in Ghana bonds.

Michael Blackson has expressed frustration over losses from the domestic debt exchange programme.

Source: Getty Images

In his tweets, he directed frustration at the finance minister, who was Ken Ofori-Atta at the time.

He suggested he may have to rely on charity to run his school, which serves children from kindergarten to Basic 3.

“Ghana stole the money I invested to keep my free school going, so now I might have to do a GoFundMe.”

Regardless of the hardship, Blankson said he has no intention of handing the school to the public sector.

About the domestic debt exchange

Ghana launched a domestic debt exchange on December 5, 2022, after defaulting on its debt, which included $55 billion in public debt.

The Bank of Ghana notably lost GH¢55.12 billion due to haircuts that its investments suffered under the controversial Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP)

Under the domestic debt exchange, local bonds will be exchanged for new ones maturing in 2027, 2029, 2032, and 2037.

Their annual coupon will be set at 0% in 2023, 5% in 2024, and 10% from 2025 until maturity.

Local pension funds were exempted from the domestic debt exchange after unions threatened a general strike.

Micheal Blackson asks Tyler Perry to build studio in Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that Blackson called on Tyler Perry to help build a film studio in Ghana.

This move followed an interview Michael Blackson had with Joy News, where he expressed his desire to develop the Ghanaian movie industry.

He also wanted to attract and bring more investors into the movie industry in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh