Ghanaians In The US Protest Akufo-Addo As He Addresses UN General Assembly

Some Ghanaians in the US have protested against President Nana Akufo-Addo over the detention of some anti-galamsey protestors.

The protest in New York came as Akufo-Addo addressed the UN General Assembly in New York.

Akufo-Addo addressed the UN General Assembly for the final time.

The US-based protestors are demanding the release of the over 40 persons arrested for protesting illegal mining.

During his address, President Akufo-Addo ironically affirmed Ghana's commitment to good governance.

He said Ghana had worked to ensure accountability and the protection of all citizens.

“We have enacted laws and implemented policies that uphold the principles of accountability and ensure that every Ghanaian, regardless of their background, is protected by the rule of law."

The government has been widely criticised for its handling of the anti-illegal mining protests between September 21 and September 23.

Over 40 persons were arrested and denied access to their lawyers until they were arraigned and remanded for two weeks.

Some of the arrested persons also said they were assaulted by police officers.

Police justified the arrests, saying the protestors sought to disturb the peace and impede traffic at the 37 intersections.

The police added that the arrested demonstrators also attempted to block sections of the roads with a vehicle, push down the mounted barriers and attempt their personnel at the location.

Ghana Police Service dragged to CHRAJ

YEN.com.gh reported that lawyers have reported the Ghana Police Service to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice for violating protesters' fundamental rights.

The lawyers alleged that the conduct of the Ghana Police Service following the arrest and detainment of more than 45 protesters has been unconscionable and inhumane.

The lawyers have urged CHRAJ to investigate the matter and pursue legal action against the service.

