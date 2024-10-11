Elorm 'Ama Governor' Ababio's request to leave the country on a short trip has been denied by the Accra Circuit Court

The presiding judge, Evelyn Asamoah, said the lawyers of Ama Governor had failed to formally file their application hence the rejection

Nine out of the 52 arrested Democracy Hub protesters were also in court for the continuation of their cases

The Accra Circuit Court has denied Elorm ‘Ama Governor’ Ababio’s request to travel outside the country.

The lawyer for Ama Governor told the court that her client had an engagement outside of the country from October 13 to 18 and thus prayed the court to grant her leave even though she was still on bail.

The Accra Circuit Court Judge says Ama Governor's lawyer had failed to formally file the application for her trip abroad.

The lawyer also asked the court to strike out a charge of assault against a public officer.

The presiding judge, Evelyn Asamoah, stated in her ruling that the Ama Governor's lawyer had failed to formally file their application and thus urged them to do so.

He denied Ama’s application to leave the country.

Meanwhile, nine out of the 52 Democracy Hub protesters turned up in court on Friday, October 11, 2024, for the continuation of their cases.

The state prosecution, led by Amanda Awadi, prayed for an adjournment to allow the prosecution to file outstanding disclosures in the case.

A lawyer representing Emmanuel Gyan also filed an application urging the court to strike out charges against his clients, arguing that he was not part of the protest on the day of his arrest.

The prosecution responded to the applications indicating that they had not been pre-informed of the development.

Also, Benjamin Akuffo appeared in court today after being granted bail following his arrest after going to visit the protesters while they were in custody.

Judge Evelyn Asamoah ordered the prosecution to file their witness statements and disclosures and adjourned the case to October 30, 2024.

Ama Governor and others speak

In a video trending on social media, Ama Governor, Felicity Nelson, and GlennSamm spoke for the first time after their release.

Ama Governor, who was the first to speak, said that the fight for clean water and the stopping of galamsey continued.

"We are in it and we are standing in it. No one can control the reggae. Nobody go stop the reggae wey dey come."

Felicity Nelson, who was the next to speak, hammered home the same message. She urged the government to curb the menace of illegal mining.

She said that regardless of the number of days they spend in prison, they will still convey the same message.

Glenn Samm, on the other hand, said in the same video that he would always choose the country first.

He encouraged everyone to join the Catholics as they stormed the streets on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor denied bail

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Oliver Barker-Vormawor was denied bail after his arrest in connection with the anti-illegal mining protests.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit unlawful assembly, unlawful damage, and also offensive conduct.

