Some people campaigning for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia were booed by some youth in Kumasi

New Patriotic Party Flagbearer Bawumia is on a three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region

A member of Bawumia's campaign told YEN.com.gh that the Vice President himself was not near the booing

Some people campaigning for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia encountered some resistance during activities in the Ashanti Region, a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party.

While the campaign has received massive support so far, a small group at Kumasi PZ booed Bawumia's team.

A video showed them hooting at the Bawumia-branded vehicles and jeering at his supporters.

The campaign team included a convoy of V8s, a police van and a bus moving through an urban area.

"This is all you people know, driving in V8s, shame onto you all, thieves, shame onto you," some of them are heard saying.

A member of Bawumia's campaign told YEN.com.gh that the Vice President himself was not involved in the incident.

He noted that the Vice President's campaign bus was not in the video. "Nobody booed our bus," he stated.

Vice President Bawumia started a three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region on Monday, June 10, 2024.

He is engaging with various stakeholders as part of his campaign for the December 7, 2024 presidential election.

Kennedy Agyapong joins Bawumia in Ashanti for NPP campaign

YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong joined Bawumia's campaign bus in the Ashanti Region.

Agyapong said on Twitter that he had been invited by Bawumia and made an appearance at Suame Magazine.

Amid speculation about Bawumia's running mate, Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, has already said he has no interest in partnering the flagbearer of the NPP as running mate.

There have been consistent reports that the NPP has agreed to select its running mate from the Ashanti Region.

Several names had been bandied about, including the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost was also suspected to be in the race following a Facebook post that sparked controversy.

