Some purported security personnel raided the residence of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The incident occurred in Cantonments while Ofori-Atta was reportedly out of the country.

Ken Ofori-Atta’s home reportedly raided by some security personnel

Some family members, including his wife, were present at the time.

Citi News reported that about 12 individuals, five in military uniforms, one in a police uniform, and the rest in plain clothes, carried out the raid.

Ofori-Atta is said to be in the US on medical grounds since the beginning of 2025.

The government has yet to comment on the incident.

The Herald reported that the Office of the Special Prosecutor conducted the raid.

According to the paper, family sources disclosed that the Office of the Special Prosecutor had earlier written to Ofori-Atta, inviting him on February 10, 2025, as part of an ongoing investigation.

However, lawyers from Minkah-Premo & Co., a prominent Accra-based law firm representing the former minister, explained that he was in the US.

They indicated that he had scheduled appointments with his doctors until March.

Source: YEN.com.gh