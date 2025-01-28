President John Mahama has approved the appointment of Alex Segbefia as Chief of Staff to Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

President John Mahama has approved the appointment of Alex Segbefia as Chief of Staff to the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

The appointment, announced on January 28, 2025, is aimed at bolstering governance and policy coordination within the Office of the Vice President.

The presidency announced the appointments, emphasising the administration’s commitment to building a better Ghana through capable leadership.

In addition to Segbefia, former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Dr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has been named Policy Advisor to the Vice President.

The other appointments to the Vice President's office are:

Alberta Graham – Head of Administration

Professor Theresah Ennin – Presidential Staffer & Special Aide to the Vice President

Daniella Mavis Mathias – Secretary to the Vice President

Professor Sharif Mahmud Khalid – Policy Adviser, Economic

Dr Hamza Zakaria – Policy Adviser, Economic

Mansa Amoa Awuah – Policy Adviser, Finance

Dr Miriam Rahinatu Iddrisu – Policy Adviser, Social Sector

Maame Ama Pratt – Press Secretary.

The new appointments for Mahama's office

Julius Debrah was appointed as Chief of Staff at the presidency on January 6. He has previously served in the same role under the previous Mahama administration.

Dr Callistus Mahama is the Executive Secretary to the President, Prosper Douglas Bani is the Head of the Interim Security Taskforce, Dr Valerie Sawyerr is the Senior Presidential Advisor, Governmental Affairs, Augustus Goosie Tanoh is the Presidential Advisor, Responsible for 24-hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development and Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew is the Legal Counsel to the President.

In a second batch of appointments, Joyce Bawah Mogtari was named Presidential Adviser and Special Aide to the President as President Mahama made a raft of appointments to help him achieve his agenda.

Stanislav Xoese Dogbe was named the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, while Nana Oye Bampoe Addo is the Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration. Former finance minister Seth Terkper was appointed Presidential Adviser on the Economy.

Mahama reportedly removes COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

YEN.com.gh also reported that President John Mahama has reportedly terminated COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah's appointment as the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO) Executive Director.

3News reported that the president asked for her reassignment within the Ghana Police Service, a decision believed to be aimed at reinvigorating the agency and addressing public concerns over its recent performance in high-profile financial crime cases.

This comes weeks after some assailants breached the EOCO Crime Office in Accra and destroyed a bust in honour of Addo-Danquah. There has also been some speculation about the fate of the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare.

