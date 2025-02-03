Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has fired back at the National Democratic Congress over criticism of his aggressive posturing and questioning during the vetting.

Afenyo-Markin suggested that the NDC and its cohort were being hypocritical given similar conduct during vettings when it was in opposition.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin fires back at NDC over vetting criticism. Source: Parliament of Ghana/Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Opposition legislators traditionally provide the most scrutiny during vetting proceedings.

Afenyo-Markin singled out Foreign Minister-designate Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for displaying hypocrisy concerning accountability.

Ablawka has been at the forefront of calls to recover looted state resources but was unconvincing during the vetting when the topic of his wealth came up.

The minority leader cited Ablakwa's housing arrangement as an example during a press conference on February 3.

"GH¢15k is what he disclosed as regular income… yet he is able to afford Airport Hills for 8 years, paying rent every month."

The Minority in Parliament also reaffirmed its commitment to standing firm despite facing challenges.

Afenyo-Markin assured that his caucus remained steadfast in its position, it has no intention of obstructing government business, reaffirming its commitment to cooperation in parliamentary proceedings.

“Indeed, we are going through difficult moments, but we will never be intimidated. Aluta continua, victoria acerta. We will not allow ourselves to be cowered. The mighty few and the happy few, we are going to stand our ground and ensure that the right thing is done all in the national interest."

