The accident which claimed the life of Moses Odonkor, aged 53, occurred on February 3.

Moses Odonkor, a Ghanaian working as a fisherman in Ireland, is dead after an accident at sea. Source: RIPie

Source: Getty Images

EchoLive reported that Odonkor suffered fatal injuries on a trawler near the Blasket Islands. He suffered critical injuries as heavy nets were being deployed into the fishing grounds.

He was immediately rendered unresponsive after the accident and his crewmates were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead before emergency services could be dispatched to the scene.

RIP.ie posted a notice of his passing.

Odonkor had been living in Ireland for over 20 years. He is survived by his wife Philomena and sons Isaac and Emmanuel.

Reports indicated he lost a son, Joshua, in 2023. His son died after choking on a grape he was eating.

Odonkor is expected to be repatriated to Ghana at a later date.

Police in Ireland said the incident was being treated as a tragic workplace accident.

