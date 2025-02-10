Mawuli Semevo's colleagues, in a video, visited him in the hospital after a recent fire left him severely burned

The actor was described as being stable and responding positively to medical treatment at the Ridge Hospital

Mawuli Semevo's colleagues also appealed to Ghanaians for financial support to help with his continued treatment

Veteran Ghanaian actor Mawuli Semevo's colleagues have visited him in the hospital after he had been involved in a serious fire accident.

Mawuli Semevo's colleagues solicit funds from Ghanaians after visiting him in the hospital after he was injured in a fire.

In a video shared by award-winning actress Gloria Sarfo, veteran actors including Edinam Atatsi and Henry Harding, popularly known as Papa Nii, were present at the medical facility to check up on their colleague as he battled for his life while on admission.

In the video, Edinam Atatsi shared an update on Mawuli Semevo's health, confirming that the news was indeed true and that he was in a stable condition and responding to medical treatment at the Ridge Hospital after suffering severe burns.

The popular actress, renowned for starring in prominent movies with the likes of Pascaline Edwards, Psalm Adjeteyfio, Grace Omaboe and Jagger Pee appealed to Ghanaians for financial support to help Mawuli Semevo as he battles for survival on his hospital bed.

Veteran Ghanaian actor Mawuli Semevo pouring libation at a public function.

Mawuli Semevo involved in serious fire incident

News emerged over the weekend that the iconic actor Mawuli Semevo had suffered severe burns on almost half of his body.

An update shared by Judith Addison of Beyond Burns International, a dedicated non-profit organisation committed to providing advocacy and support for burns survivors, described the situation as dire.

The lady explained how the incident occurred, stating that the YOLO TV series actor was sleeping in his house when it caught fire and had suffered burns up to 44% of his body.

Judith Addison also confirmed that Mawuli Semevo also suffered respiratory injuries and could not breathe properly.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Mawuli Semevo's fire incident

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

fashionvault___ commented:

"So unfortunate, hoping he gets healed ASAP. I love this woman so much but There was this movie I watched, she acted as a witch in a particular movie which traumatised me for years lol."

maame.gyekyewaa said:

"Awww, is there a way our legends can have Life insurance policies?"

finest_dietitian commented:

"Burns is a serious condition to be in, unexpectedly and money-draining."

titambewestafricandrumanddance said:

"My own brother Mawuli, sorry. Titambe Dance Ensemble will be sending donation asap."

maamekwa commented:

"Oh, I will keep him in my prayers 🙏. This is sad to watch."

februarysveriown said:

"Ridge de3, I can bet he is in safe hands 👏👏👏 God will heal him 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

mon_fabulous_ commented:

"I pray he heals, burns de3 hmmm, it can only be God."

Junka Town actor Taidu dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Junka Town actor Abdullai Tahiru, aka Taidu had died under unknown circumstances.

The late actor's co-star in the Junka Town movie, Debbie Jackson, shared the sad news of his passing on social media.

Taidu's death left many Ghanaians mourning and sympathising with his colleagues, family and friends on social media.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

