The main suspect in the 2016 killing of J.B. Danquah Adu, the Abuakwa North MP, Daniel Asiedu, cried in court, saying he was tired of attending the trial.

Asiedu is set to be retried nine years after the killing he was accused of occurred.

Daniel Asiedu, the suspect in the murder of J.B. Danquah-Adu, protests innocence. Source: Graphic Online

GNA reported that the court had to calm him down for proceedings to start as he protested his innocence and complained about Ghana's legal system.

Asiedu’s legal team indicated that it was set to file a bail application.

The state attorney indicated it intended to commence trial subject to the availability of jurors to be empanelled. The court has adjourned the case to February 25, 2025.

About the J.B. Danquah-Adu killing

On the night of February 9, 2016, the late J.B. Danquah-Adu was stabbed and killed at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

He was an MP on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party between 2005 and 2009 and from 2013 until his death. He is survived by his wife, Ivy Heward-Mills, and two children.

The case had suffered numerous delays from key players in the court proceedings, even prompting threats from the judge.

It is nine years since J.B. Danquah-Adu was killed at his Shiashie residence in Accra. Source: Ivy Heward-Mills

In December 2024, the judge presiding over the murder trial of Asiedu, who is accused of killing Danquah-Adu, ordered a retrial after a hung jury.

Daily Guide reported that Asiedu only launched his defence in April 2024 following his arrest in 2016.

The seven-member jury delivered a split decision of 4 to 3 in favour of a not-guilty verdict, prompting the presiding judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, to discharge them.

His alleged accomplice, Vincent Bossu, also known as Junior Agogo, was earlier acquitted of conspiracy after the court ruled on a submission of no case.

J.B. Danquah-Adu's widow calls out Parliament

YEN.com.gh reported that the widow of Danquah-Adu questioned the delay in resolving the case.

Heward-Mills expressed disappointment with the lack of action from Parliament on the matter.

Heward-Mills named key leaders in Parliament, including Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Speaker Alban Bagbin, in a post calling for justice.

Heward-Mills expressed hope that the case would be resolved before the 10th year of his passing is marked.

