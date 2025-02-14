New CCTV footage from former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s home showed Richard Jakpa with a gun on the premises during the raid that has dominated headlines.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Jakpa collected a gun from the soldier, appeared to load it, and hid it in his clothes before entering Ofori-Atta’s house.

CCTV footage shows Richard Jakpa with a gun at the residence of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. Source: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

The purpose of the raid is yet to be disclosed. The raid has widely been condemned.

Ofori-Atta was in the US at the time of the raid on medical grounds.

The raid came a day before the Office of the Special Prosecutor declared Ofori-Atta a suspect in high-profile corruption investigations.

The former minister is wanted on the grounds of causing financial loss to the state in several dealings.

The special prosecutor however stressed that it was not behind the raid.

The cases include the National Cathedral project and the Strategic Mobilisation Limited scandal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh