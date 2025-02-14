The presidency has announced that it will remove Samuel Adom Botchway as the registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry

The move follows a strike threat by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG)

The union is upset that a politically exposed individual was appointed to a key position in the civil service

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The presidency has announced that it will remove Samuel Adom Botchway as the registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry after protests by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG).

Citi News reported that Botchway is expected to be reassigned.

The presidency says it will remove Samuel Adom Botchway as the registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry after protests CLOGSAG. Source: Joy News

Source: Twitter

CLOGSAG was concerned about a politically exposed individual being appointed to key civil service and local government positions and announced a strike starting Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The presidency has since said the issue has been resolved in line with a commitment to being a listening administration.

“In the truest spirit of cooperation and understanding, we are happy to announce that the matter has been resolved and there will be no nationwide strike by CLOGSAG.”

CLOGSAG is yet to comment on the scheduled strike.

Source: YEN.com.gh