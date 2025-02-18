The University of Ghana has refuted claims it collected over GH¢11 million in graduation fees

The school in a statement cited reports from Joy News on the matter and called them misleading and inaccurate

The school's management urged the public to rely on official communications for accurate information

The University of Ghana has refuted claims it collected over GH¢11 million in graduation fees without providing medallions and scroll holders to people graduating.

The school described the reports from Joy News on the matter as misleading and inaccurate.

The University of Ghana responds to claims it collected GH¢11 million from graduates.

In a statement, the school urged the public to rely on official communications for accurate information.

The controversy arose following reports that the university had failed to deliver medallions and scroll holders despite collecting substantial graduation fees.

The University of Ghana clarified that the total amount collected from 15,776 expected graduands was GH¢7,888,000, calculated at GH¢500 per graduand, and not GH¢11 million.

The school further explained that the fee covers a range of essential services and items, including gown rental, congregation publication, graduation medallion, scroll holder, university souvenir, water, and administrative costs.

“It is, therefore, unfortunate for JoyNews to put out a sensational story without recourse to readily available facts. We urge the public to disregard these misleading reports and rely on official University communications for accurate information."

“We want to put on record that the University provided all the above-listed items except for the medallions and scroll holders. The University, in an official notice dated February 10, 2025, informed the graduates of the February 2025 congregation ceremonies of procurement delays, which would affect the distribution of medallions and scroll holders during the sessions."

Over 15,000 students are expected to graduate from the university in February.

The University of Ghana has been holding congregations for graduates of the Colleges of Humanities, College of Basic and Applied Sciences and School of Graduate Studies.

Over 15,000 students are expected to graduate from the university in a seven-day congregation period with 18 sessions in different faculties.

University of Ghana to reduce hall fees

YEN.com.gh reported that Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu directed the University of Ghana to reduce residential facility fees after some uproar.

The minister met the management of the school and the Students Representative Council of the University of Ghana on February 6.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Nana Aba Amfo, assured the school would comply with the directive.

This meant a reduction from GH¢3,000 to GH¢2,500 across the board for both fresh and continuing students.

