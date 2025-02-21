Gregory Afoko, a suspect in the 2015 murder of the Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, has been granted bail

The court set bail at GH¢500,000 with two sureties after he has spent over nine years on remand

Afoko filed a bail application for the third time before the Accra High Court on February 17

Gregory Afoko, a suspect in the 2015 murder of the Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adams Mahama, has been granted bail by a High Court in Accra after almost 10 years on remand.

The court set bail at GH¢500,000 with two sureties, marking a major development in a case that has spanned almost 10 years.

Gregory Afoko gets GH¢500,000 bail after nearly 10 years on remand in police custody. Source: Ghanaian Times

Source: UGC

Ghanaian Times reported that Afoko filed a fresh bail application before the Accra High Court on February 17.

Daily Guide reported that this is the third time the accused is praying the court to grant him bail in the course of the nine-year criminal trial.

He was previously granted bail in 2019 pending the eventual trial at the High Court.

Afoko, who was arrested in 2015, is accused of conspiring with others to assassinate Mahama in a brutal acid attack outside his Bolgatanga home.

Gregory Afoko with police after his initial arrest after the 2015 killing of Adams Mahama

Source: UGC

Afoko was being retrialed after a 4-3 'not guilty' decision by a seven-member jury on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The second accused person in the case, Asabke Alangdi, was sentenced to death by hanging after he was found guilty unanimously by the jury of the offence of conspiracy for murder.

Adams Mahama was murdered in 2015

The late NPP regional chairman died on May 20, 2015, after being bathed in a corrosive substance suspected to be industrial acid.

He suffered severe burns and died from his injuries at the Bolgatanga General Hospital.

Afoko and Alangdi were named as prime suspects in the murder crime, but because Alangdi had absconded, only Afoko was standing trial for many months.

Alangdi was eventually arrested from his base in Ivory Coast after Ghana police and Interpol collaboration.

According to the prosecution, Afoko and Alangdi poured the corrosive substance on the head of Adams Mahama over an internal party squabble.

Police inspector shoots girlfriend to death

YEN.com.gh reported that a police Inspector killed his girlfriend over a misunderstanding.

Madwoa was shot multiple times by Ahmed Twumasi in Adum Kumasi on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The police officer ran away after shooting the lady but was apprehended subsequently.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh