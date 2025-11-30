The Adanse Dompoasehene was the victim of a shooting incident at a funeral event in Obuasi on Saturday, November 29, 2025

Nana Okofo Kwabena Bonsu received medical treatment and was discharged while the suspect was apprehended at the scene

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene shared an update on the near-tragic incident in a statement online

The Adanse Dompoasehene, Nana Okofo Kwabena Bonsu, was shot in a suspected assassination attempt at a funeral service in Obuasi on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Adanse Dompoasehene Nana Okofo Kwabena Bonsu shot in a suspected assassination attempt at a funeral in Obuasi on November 29. Photo source: Obuasi TV, Meye Asanteni

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the shooting incident happened during the final funeral rites for the mother of the Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) of Obuasi West, Faustilove Appiah Kannin.

Reports indicated that the chief sustained injuries from the gunshot and was immediately rushed to the Obuasi Government Hospital for urgent medical care.

Nana Bonsu was reported to have been stabilised by health professionals upon his arrival at the hospital and was later discharged following treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the Adanse Dompoasehene had just taken his seat when the unknown assailant suddenly opened fire, injuring the traditional leader.

The suspected assassination attempt sparked panic among mourners who had gathered to pay their last respects to the deceased at the funeral.

Swift intervention by some attendees and security personnel led to the arrest of the suspected shooter, who was quickly handed over to the Ghana Police Service, which had commenced investigations.

Ashanti Regional Minister speaks on shooting incident

In a statement released on his official Facebook page on Saturday night, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, confirmed that the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council had received a briefing on the incident.

He noted that the suspect, a 30-year-old man named Nana Yaw Dankwa, was in custody assisting the police with ongoing investigations.

He wrote:

"The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council has received a briefing on an incident that occurred on Saturday, 29 November 2025, at a funeral in Obuasi, where a firearm was discharged, resulting in injuries to Nana Okofo Kwabena Bonsu, Adanse Dompoasehene."

"The Police intervened promptly and arrested the suspect, a 30 year old Nana Yaw Dankwa, who is currently in custody assisting with ongoing investigations."

Dr Amoakohene stated that the shooting incident reinforced the importance of the temporary ban recently imposed by the Interior Ministry on the use of firearms during funerals and traditional gatherings across the country.

Police launch a probe after Techiman Tanoso chief, Nana Owusu Koko, is shot dead on his farm on November 8, 2025. Image credit: Techiman Wassup

Source: Getty Images

The Ashanti Regional Minister also called for strict adherence to the ministry's directive to maintain order and safeguard the well-being of all attendees at public events.

He also confirmed that Nana Bonsu, popularly known by his stool name Nana Kwabena Ponko, had been discharged home after receiving medical care at the hospital following the incident.

Dr Amoakohene urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the various security agencies as they carry out their duties.

He affirmed that the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council was committed to maintaining peace and security in the region and ensuring the safety of the public.

Techiman Tanoso chief gunned down on farm

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Techiman Tanoso chief was gunned down by unknown assailants as he worked on his farm on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Police reports indicated that the 74-year-old Akwamuhene Nana Owusu Koko was found with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead after being admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The police leadership in the Bono East Region visited the family of the late traditional leader to commiserate with them and announced the launch of an investigation into the tragic incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh