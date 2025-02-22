A light armoured vehicle which overturned in Saka, near Zebilla on February 22 has claimed two lives

Several others suspected to be Ghanaian soldiers have reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries

Footage of the fatal accident has surfaced on social media ahead of an official state from the Ghana Forces

News of a fatal accident claiming the lives of some Ghanaian soldiers travelling to Bolgatanga from Bawku has gone rife on social media.

Pedestrians help affected soldiers after the Zebilla accident.

According to GHOne TV, two soldiers have died while several others sustained multiple degrees of injuries.

The Ghana Armed Forces has yet to react to the tragic loss of its members.

According to eyewitness accounts, the accident occurred at Saka, near Zebilla in the Upper East region approximately 3:40 pm.

Reports indicate that the light armoured vehicle was travelling at high speed when it overturned after one of its rear ties was removed.

The photos of bystanders helping the accident victims have popped up on social media, leaving many netizens in despair.

The Zebilla accident follows a series of fatal crashes involving the military in the region. This year, two separate accidents involving military vehicles leading got the death of two civilians have been recorded.

Last year, a similar accident happened in Bazua killing one soldier.

Pedestrians helping accident victims in Zebilla.

While Ghanaians await an update on the recent accident and instability in the region, an eyewitness account claims that the Zebilla District Hospital and Police Command were quickly roped in.

The police have so far assisted in the evacuation of the injured soldiers while the wounded victims have been rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care.

Why is there conflict in Bawku?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared an explainer of the uproar in the troubled Bawku township which dates back to the 1930s with the Kusasis and Mamprusi as the main feuding actors.

Between February 11 and 14, 2025, reports indicate that close to 30 people have been killed because of the conflict. A five-month-old baby girl was among the dead after attacks on some travellers linked to the tensions.

An expert told YEN.com.gh that the number one enemy in Bawku was poverty, which was also an outcome of the conflict that has quelled a once-vibrant trading town.

