Three Casualties Recorded After Explosion at Vulcaniser Shop in Mfantseman
- Three men suffered injuries following an explosion at a vulcaniser shop in the Mfantseman Municipality
- The victims were taken to the Roman Hospital in Mankessim, with one of them said to be in a critical condition
- An eyewitness told the press that the explosion occurred while they were offloading goods near the shop
Three men were seriously injured following an explosion at a vulcaniser shop in New Nkusukum, near Volta Bar in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.
The victims were taken to the Roman Hospital in Mankessim for treatment.
One of them, identified as Richard, is said to be in critical condition.
Isaac Opoku, an eyewitness told Adom News, the explosion occurred while they were offloading goods near the shop.
One of the victims told emergency responders that they had been pumping a tyre when the machine exploded.
Authorities are probing the cause of the explosion.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.