Three Casualties Recorded After Explosion at Vulcaniser Shop in Mfantseman

Three men were seriously injured following an explosion at a vulcaniser shop in New Nkusukum, near Volta Bar in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The victims were taken to the Roman Hospital in Mankessim for treatment.

One of them, identified as Richard, is said to be in critical condition.

Isaac Opoku, an eyewitness told Adom News, the explosion occurred while they were offloading goods near the shop.

One of the victims told emergency responders that they had been pumping a tyre when the machine exploded.

Authorities are probing the cause of the explosion.

