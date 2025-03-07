Kejetia market women in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have expressed their displeasure about the power outages at their place of work

The women alleged that the regular power outages make the market hot and affect their sales daily

Social media users who watched the video condemned the women for criticising the Mahama-led government when they couldn't do the same when Akufo-Addo was in power

The market women in Kejetia are unhappy about the regular power outages at their place of work which they claim is affecting their business.

The market women claim the whole place uses just one electric metre instead of every stall having its own.

Kejetia market women cry out over intermittent power cuts which they claim are destroying their business. Photo credit: Anthony Pappone & Michael Tagoe

In a video on X, one woman said even though they pay their electricity bills promptly the light is often of. She explained that because of the power outages they are unable to turn on funs so they do not feel hot.

“I buy too much water to drink just because of the heat. The power outages do not allow us to turn on our funs. Meanwhile, we are always paying bills.”

Another woman said the authorities claim the market women owe some bills. They therefore want to see the evidence to show how much they owe so they can settle it.

“What I know is that if you owe electricity bill, the appropriate authorities will come and disconnect your power. But they send us bills every month and we pay yet they claim we owe. We can’t continue selling in the heat while others are enjoying in air conditioners.”

The market women threatened that if their dumsor issues are not resolved they will resort to other options away from the dialogue and media engagements they have been using.

Netizens criticise Kejetia Market women

@trini_dad6 said:

"Nobody dey br3 in opposition like this @AcheampongHarry guy 🤣🤣🤣🤣. He dey tweet like 578 times a day. Man never think u are coming back to power now oooo. The people wey chop money under Nana Addo seff bed. U de3 talking talking saaaa🤣🤣. U go die oooo🤣🤣🤣."

@XbyVibes wrote:

"It only Kumasi people that will lament because it is not their own in the president's seat. The same people were quiet for 8 years."

@FelixDjan1 said:

"It doesn't make sense to blame the @JDMahama-led government for money collected by market managers who weren't employed by the NDC. It is important to note: The debt actually started in August 2024, and the meters they're talking about were from 2023."

@odei55 wrote:

"So they are basically saying they paid monies for lights or meters to the previous government but want the new government to answer to them where the money is. Okay, I think this is a case of misplaced priorities because they need to ask for an audit or investigation, not attacks."

@okoh_adjei said:

"Hahah😂😂😂. You didn’t vote and now you’re lamenting🤷‍♀️😂😂😂😂. It will reach everyone."

