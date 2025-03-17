The Office of the Special Prosecutor has responded to former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's lawsuit

The Special Prosecutor warned Ofori-Atta that he would be re-listed as a wanted person if he failed to appear for questioning

Ofori-Atta has sued the Special Prosecutor to prevent the anti-graft from re-declaring him as wanted

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has responded to former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's lawsuit to prevent him from being declared wanted again.

The anti-graft office warned Ofori-Atta that he would be re-listed as a wanted person if he failed to appear for questioning on June 2.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor responds to a lawsuit from Ken Ofori-Atta. Source: Office of the Special Prosecutor - Ghana

In a statement acknowledging a lawsuit, the Office of the Special Prosecutor said it would Interpol Red Notice in his regard and also cause the initiation of extradition proceedings in any jurisdiction where he may be found if he didn't show up.

“Mr. Ofori-Atta formally requested the OSP to remove his name from the OSP’s list of wanted persons with the assurance to the OSP that he would make himself available for questioning on a definite date.

“The OSP, in good faith and on the basis of Mr. Ofori-Atta’s assurance, granted his request and removed his name from the OSP’s list of wanted persons pending his personal attendance at the OSP on the definite date.”

“The OSP remains unwavering in its commitment to enforcing the law and ensuring that Mr. Ofori-Atta answers for his role as the prime suspect in five ongoing corruption and corruption-related investigations.”

Ofori-Atta sued the Office of the Special Prosecutor to prevent the agency from re-declaring him wanted.

