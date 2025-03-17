Special Prosecutor Office Fires Back At Ofori-Atta After Being Sued Over Wanted Notice
- The Office of the Special Prosecutor has responded to former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's lawsuit
- The Special Prosecutor warned Ofori-Atta that he would be re-listed as a wanted person if he failed to appear for questioning
- Ofori-Atta has sued the Special Prosecutor to prevent the anti-graft from re-declaring him as wanted
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The Office of the Special Prosecutor has responded to former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's lawsuit to prevent him from being declared wanted again.
The anti-graft office warned Ofori-Atta that he would be re-listed as a wanted person if he failed to appear for questioning on June 2.
In a statement acknowledging a lawsuit, the Office of the Special Prosecutor said it would Interpol Red Notice in his regard and also cause the initiation of extradition proceedings in any jurisdiction where he may be found if he didn't show up.
“Mr. Ofori-Atta formally requested the OSP to remove his name from the OSP’s list of wanted persons with the assurance to the OSP that he would make himself available for questioning on a definite date.
“The OSP, in good faith and on the basis of Mr. Ofori-Atta’s assurance, granted his request and removed his name from the OSP’s list of wanted persons pending his personal attendance at the OSP on the definite date.”
“The OSP remains unwavering in its commitment to enforcing the law and ensuring that Mr. Ofori-Atta answers for his role as the prime suspect in five ongoing corruption and corruption-related investigations.”
Ofori-Atta sued the Office of the Special Prosecutor to prevent the agency from re-declaring him wanted.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.