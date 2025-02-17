The Office of the Special Prosecutor has shared a wanted notice for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta has been linked to multiple corruption cases, including the Strategic Mobilisation Limited scandal

The former minister is wanted on the grounds of allegedly causing financial loss to the state in some dealings

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has shared a wanted notice for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who was declared a fugitive.

The anti-graft office declared Ofori-Atta wanted on February 12 noting that he is suspect in some high-profile corruption investigations.

Special Prosecutor shares online wanted notice for Ken Ofori-Atta

The online notice also invited tips on the former minister's whereabouts. Ofori-Atta is reportedly in the US on medical grounds.

The former minister is wanted on the grounds of causing financial loss to the state in some dealings.

The cases Ofori-Atta is being investigated for are the National Cathedral project, the Strategic Mobilisation Limited scandal, dealings between the Electricity Company of Ghana and Beijing Technology Limited, the procurement of ambulances and payments made from and the utilisation of the Ghana Revenue Authority’s tax refund account.

The special prosecutor had already disclosed in a report that Ofori-Atta was being investigated over alleged corruption in the National Cathedral project following a referral from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice.

The special prosecutor's announcement on Ofori-Atta came after a raid on the former minister's home orchestrated by people at National Security.

CCTV footage from Ofori-Atta’s home showed Richard Jakpa with a gun on the premises during the raid.

Jakpa, a businessman is said to have led the raid. His status within National Security remains unclear.

Jakpa is a former army officer who was dishonourably released due to his unsatisfactory conduct and acts of indiscipline, according to testimony in court.

The government has not come out to clarify the purpose of the raid though it is believed there was an attempt to arrest Ofori-Atta.

Majority Leader apologises for raid on Ofori-Atta home

YEN.com.gh reported that Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga expressed regrets over the raid on the home of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Ayariga also first confirmed that Jakpa was behind the raid on the former finance minister's home and offered an apology.

Ayariga also said the incident had been investigated and was assured by key security agencies that such an incident would not happen again.

