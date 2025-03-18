Ahmed Suale Killing: Police Finally Make Arrest After 6 Years
The Ghana Police Service has made one arrest in connection with the killing of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussei-Suale.
Joy News reported that the suspect has been identified as a close friend of the Hussei-Suale.
Adom News reported that the suspect shared his photos with a popular politician in Ghana before his killing.
Ahmed Hussei-Suale was killed near his family house in Madina on January 16, 2019, by unknown assailants.
This was after he collaborated with the BBC on an investigative story.
Source: YEN.com.gh
