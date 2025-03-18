Global site navigation

Ahmed Suale Killing: Police Finally Make Arrest After 6 Years
Ghana

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa 1 min read

The Ghana Police Service has made one arrest in connection with the killing of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussei-Suale.

Joy News reported that the suspect has been identified as a close friend of the Hussei-Suale.

Ahmed Hussei-Suale
Ahmed Hussei-Suale was killed near his family house in Madina on January 16, 2019, by unknown assailants. Source: Media Foundation for West Africa
Source: UGC

Adom News reported that the suspect shared his photos with a popular politician in Ghana before his killing.

Ahmed Hussei-Suale was killed near his family house in Madina on January 16, 2019, by unknown assailants.

This was after he collaborated with the BBC on an investigative story.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

