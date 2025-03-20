The attorney general's office has taken responsibility for the raid on the home of former Bank of Ghana Governor

Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem-Sai told the press the raids were conducted lawfully

The raid to conduct a search occurred in the morning of March 19 at Addison's home at Roman Ridge in Accra

The attorney-general's office has taken responsibility for the raid on the home of former Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison.

Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem-Sai defended the raid on Addison's Roman Ridge home claiming it was conducted lawfully.

He told the press that these searches were part of the Mahama administration's anti-corruption plan.

"Every search you see is part of the government framework to fight corruption and we take responsibility for the searches that are happening."

"We want to make it clear that those searches and the mode in which they were done were in accordance with the law. Warrants were procured and used."

Director of Special Operations at the National Security Secretariat Richard Jakpa reportedly led a national security team in a raid of the home of the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana on March 19.

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shamima Muslim earlier defended recent raids by National Security operatives.

She said they were following standard procedures for ongoing investigations.

