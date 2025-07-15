Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, widely known as Agradaa, has made her first court appearance after her conviction

The founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry was denied bail after her first court appearance on July 15, 2025

Agradaa's lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, has addressed his client's fans in a trending TikTok video

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, widely known as Agradaa, has faced a setback in her legal battle, as a court has denied her bail following her appearance on July 15, 2025.

Agradaa, who is both a serving convict and the founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, was taken away by prison officers immediately after the ruling, prompting her lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, to address the media in a viral video.

Source: Facebook

In his statement, Baffour refused to speak about the courtroom proceedings but highlighted that she has been denied bail.

"We wanted bail pending the appeal, and the court did not grant it; that is all I can say for now. We will still pursue our duties; that is all."

The TikTok video is below:

Court Conviction Overview

On July 3, 2025, the Accra Circuit Court, under the direction of Justice Asamoah, convicted Agradaa on serious criminal charges: one count of charlatanic advertisement and two counts of defrauding by false pretences.

Consequently, Agradaa received a hefty sentence of 15 years in prison with hard labour after being found guilty of exploiting her role as a religious leader.

The charges stem from a televised church service conducted in October 2022, during which Agradaa made the audacious promise to “supernaturally double” attendees' financial contributions. Participants who contributed GH₵1,000 were led to believe that their investment would miraculously transform into GH₵50,000. Unfortunately, many attendees ended up receiving nothing in return.

Legal Structure of the Conviction

The legal specifics of her case included the following:

Count 1 (Charlatanic Advertisement): Punishable by 25 penalty units or 30 days of imprisonment if the fines remain unpaid.

Counts 2 & 3 (Defrauding by False Pretences): Resulted in a concurrent sentence of 15 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Counts 4 and 5: These were dismissed due to insufficient evidence presented during the trial.

Court’s Reasoning and Aggravating Factors

The court’s decision was influenced by several aggravating factors, including:

1. The premeditated nature of Agradaa's scheme, evidenced by the advanced advertisement of the televised event.

2. Her use of manipulative tactics, such as cutting off lights and cameras during critical moments, to obscure her actions.

3. The scale and public impact of the offence, which involved hundreds of participants and had the potential to defraud over a thousand individuals.

4. Her status as a religious leader, which was compounded by her previous convictions in 2021 for similar offences, including charlatanic advertisements and operating a television station without a license.

Justice Asamoah remarked that the severity of the sentence was intended to serve as a deterrent to others who might consider similar fraudulent schemes.

Despite pleas from Agradaa’s defence team highlighting her familial responsibilities and the weak evidence for certain charges, the court upheld the harsh sentence.

Defence Response and Ongoing Appeal

In response to the ruling, Agradaa's defence team has raised significant concerns regarding procedural issues and the fairness of the trial.

They cited problems such as the judge compelling Agradaa to testify on counts that were ultimately dismissed and the confrontational atmosphere that pervaded the courtroom.

Her legal counsel has appealed to the Amasaman High Court and has simultaneously filed a motion for bail pending this appeal, arguing that notable procedural missteps and evidentiary shortcomings must be thoroughly examined before a final determination is made.

Source: YEN.com.gh