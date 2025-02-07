The new Attorney-General has discontinued the case against the Democracy Hub protesters arrested after protesting against illegal mining.

Police arrested over 50 persons during the protest between September 21 and 23, 2024.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Ama Governor, and Felicity Nelson were among some of the protestors arrested.

One of the demonstrators facing prosecution disclosed to YEN.com.gh, via court documents, that the discontinuation of the case occurred on January 29.

Reaction to arrests of anti-galamsey protesters

Protests were held between October 3 and 5, 2024 to demand the release of the protestors, who spent over two weeks in jail before being granted bail.

The hashtags #FreeTheCitizens and #SayNoToGalamsey were used to rally more support for the protests.

The police were their handling of the anti-illegal mining protestors with now-President John Mahama describing police conduct as heavy-handed and an abuse of human rights.

Police justified these arrests, saying the protestors sought to disturb the peace and had impeded traffic at the 37 intersections, where the protestors gathered.

The attorney-general's office under the Akufo-Addo administration also defended the government's decision to prosecute anti-galamsey protestors.

Then-Attorney General Godfred Dame said protesters must be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

