Dohia, a small farming community in Ghana’s Volta Region, has achieved Open Defecation Free (ODF) status.

This major milestone comes after years of hard work to improve sanitation and public health in the area.

The success was made possible by World Vision Ghana through its Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) program.

Ghana's Dohia region achieves Open Defecation Free status in a major step towards improving public health. Image credit: World Vision

This initiative focuses on helping communities end open defecation by encouraging every household to build and use a toilet.

Local artisans were also trained to construct strong, affordable toilets.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, World Vision Ghana said many people in Dohia were hesitant at first and similar programs had not yielded much success.

However, after seeing real results from families like Edmond and Grace, the community's trust grew and these examples showed that change was possible.

What is World Vision Ghana's CLTS about?

World Vision Ghana officials told YEN.com.gh that CLTS is about empowering people to find their own solutions.

"Instead of providing free toilets, we help communities understand the dangers of open defecation. We train them to build their latrines," said a representative.

Training local artisans was key. These skilled workers built durable toilets using local materials, not only boosting sanitation but also creating jobs within the community.

The impact of Dohia’s achievement on sanitation

Dohia is located in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region. According to the 2022 District League Table (DLT), the Volta Region ranked 11th out of Ghana’s 16 regions. The DLT measures how districts perform in areas like health, education, water, sanitation, nutrition, and governance.

Although Agotime-Ziope’s specific ranking was not given, Dohia’s progress has showed that real change is happening on the ground. It is a sign that with the right support and community spirit, big improvements are possible.

The open defecation problem has long affected many rural parts of Ghana. According to UNICEF, open defecation can cause the spread of diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, and typhoid. Children and the elderly are often the most at risk.

Sanitation experts have praised World Vision Ghana’s CLTS approach, which focuses on changing behaviour, not just building structures. Communities take ownership of their progress, making improvements more likely to last.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, sanitation officer Patience Gbor said:

"The health benefits are already clear. We are seeing fewer cases of diarrhoea and other sanitation-related illnesses."

The people of Dohia have pledged to maintain their new status and continue to educate their neighbours and encourage every household to keep their toilets clean and in good condition.

Local leaders have also committed to making sanitation a top priority, and are working with World Vision Ghana and other groups to find ways to support communities that still need help.

The success of Dohia is expected to inspire nearby communities to take similar steps. With support from local government and non-governmental organisations, more villages in the Volta Region could soon become Open Defecation Free.

"We are proud. We did this ourselves. We have shown that with unity, we can achieve anything," said one Dohia elder.

World Vision Ghana and other partners plan to continue their work across the country. Their goal is to make sure every Ghanaian has access to safe sanitation, one community at a time.

Residents of the farming community Dohia in the Volta Region say they are proud of the latest health milestone. Image credit: World Vision

