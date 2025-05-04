A part of the Electricity Company of Ghana's Achimota Bulk Supply Point Station ‘H’ was gutted by fire

The power suppliers shared a statement to explain that this will cause a power outage in some parts of Accra

They listed the affected areas and assured their customers that power would be restored before the day ends

The Electricity Company of Ghana said some parts of Ghana’s capital city will experience an unscheduled power outage due to a fire outbreak at the Achimota Bulk Supply Point.

A section of ECG’s Achimota Bulk Supply Point Station ‘H’ was gutted by fire on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Reports indicate that the fire started around 11:00 a.m. after an explosion was heard by people in the compound.

The Earthen Transformer “2” at the supply point has been damaged, along with several other components.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service managed to douse the flames.

However, the incident will affect some residents in the Greater Accra region. A statement by the ECG listed the areas that will face the power outage.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana, Accra East Region wishes to inform its cherished customers and the general public in the underlisted areas that the outage being experienced is as a result of a fire outbreak on the Earthing Transformer at the Achimota Bulk Supply Point (BSP).”

“The affected areas include Achimota, North Industrial area, Kaneshie, Kokomlemle, Asylum Down, Pig Farm, Kotobabi, Circle, Adabraka, New Town, Nima, GIMPA, Keseiman and UGMC,” it added.

The statement indicated that they are working tirelessly to ensure that power is restored before the day ends.

“ECG wishes to assure affected customers that our engineers are working to rectify the fault and restore the supply fully. ECG regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected customers.”

Ghanaians react to dumsor announcement

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post ECG shared on X. Some people applauded them for communicating earlier, while others said they did not believe them.

Read some of the comments below:

@Quaku_Jonas said:

“Does this include Taifa Burkina? Our lights are out atm.”

@ECGghOfficial responded:

"Dear valued customer, we apologise for the inconvenience. Kindly confirm if you have power now. If not, please let us know your location with a nearby landmark and your contact so that we can assist you."

@wonitwaasedi65 wrote:

“Masa make you menners comot for there, the kid you people employ for Kwabenya District, there you better change him or her cos that kid is playing with the light like their playing with choobi 🧸.”

@pachood said:

“Trade fair tooo ,cos there's no light since 11 am.”

@TroyRog08058164 wrote:

“Thank you, ECG. This is all we've ever asked for. Clear communications, so we can plan our lives. Keep up the communications 👏👏👏.”

@Qwecu said:

“Thanks for the update, please this up. It put us at ease.”

Western Region residents lament over frequent dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that residents and business owners in the Western Region called for government intervention over the persistent power cuts they experience.

They complained that the regular dumsor would affect their businesses if not resolved quickly or if a timetable is not provided.

