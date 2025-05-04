In 2019, the erstwhile Akufo-Addo government removed Republic Day from the list of public holidays in Ghana

However, President Mahama announced the reinstatement of July 1 as a public holiday, where Ghanaians will pray to God

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the post

President John Dramani Mahama announced that July 1 will be observed as a holiday, as it used to be until it was changed in 2019.

The President made this known when he worshipped at the Perez Chapel International at Dzorwulu in Accra.

President John Mahama reinstates July 1 as a holiday. Photo credit: @JDMahama

In a video on X, President Mahama said that July 1, which is Ghana’s Republic Day, will be a day to rest and thank God for the country.

“First July we became a republic and we cut ties with the British Empire. So, on that day, the true Ghana was born. I’ve said that we must give thanks to the Almighty God, and so we are restoring the holiday to that day.”

A 2019 amendment by the previous government removed Republic Day from the list of public holidays.

The erstwhile Akufo-Addo government made January 7 and August 4 public holidays. Under that amendment, September 21, celebrated as the Founder’s Day holiday, became Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

But, President Mahama said July 1 will be a holiday to allow Ghanaians to pray for the country since they are also making it a National Thanksgiving Day.

“The holiday was taken away, we are bringing it back. As the Archbishop said on that day, we will take a rest and we will come and pray to God for giving us our country, Ghana.”

“So we’ve set up a task force that is going to do all the planning. This will bring all Christian denominations in Ghana together, and the Muslims will also have theirs. But all of us will take a day of rest and pray and thank God for protecting and preserving our country,” he added.

When President Mahama made this known, the congregants clapped to show their approval of the holiday reinstatement.

Ghanaians divided over reinstatement of July 1 as holiday

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Gyamfi_01 said:

“Holidays no dccso.”

@dannygh_ wrote:

“Isn’t there too many holidays in Ghana 🇬🇭 already? For a country of low productivity, y’all have too many holidays.”

@AllenEvans7875 said:

“Populism again, is that what the citizenry needs??? Government in Ghana is like try your luck cuz NPP did this, so me too I will reverse it! This country has a long way to go.”

@MabuzaGH wrote:

“@JDMahama, you promised a decentralised government, so I think it's better you practice it through words and actions. Never heard you mention the traditional worshipers as far as national prayers are being discussed. This is my observation, though. I stand to be corrected.”

@leslie_kkkay said:

“More holidays. Make he no cancel the other ones oo we beg. Much love Zu-bimendi 👍🏿💖.”

@iamkwesi_ wrote:

“One minute biaa na holiday nam mu. Aban wei p3 agor) dodo 🤦🏻.”

Afenyo-Markin accuses Mahama of third-term agenda

YEN.com.gh reported that Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin accused President Mahama of intending to lead the country for a third term.

He argued that it was because of President Mahama's intention that he had nominated several judges to the Supreme Court.

