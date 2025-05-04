The General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Bishop Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, predicted who would win the NPP flagbearer race

The Ghanaian pastor shared some things that will happen before the winner emerges, and what that will mean to the youth of the country

Social media users who read his prophecy online thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Bishop Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, shared a prophecy concerning the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The revered man of God also prophesied about what would happen after the party's flagbearer had been elected.

Prophet Bernard ElBernard predicts that Kennedy Agyapong will win the NPP flagbearer race. Photo credit: @bernard.nelsontv

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, the prophet said there will be a new wave in the opposition NPP.

"In one vision, an angel of the Lord will appear and take me to a place where I will witness a significant gathering. There, I will see and hear a confidential discussion among the elite, prominent figures in politics and members of parliament. They will be deliberating, asking, “Can he lead our party? Does he have what it takes?” And many among them will say, “We will not support his candidacy.”

"Then the angel will say to me, 'Follow me,' and I will obey. He will take me to another place where I will see a group of passionate young people who have embraced the vision and message of Kennedy Agyapong. They will be energised, rallying others to join the movement. It will grow rapidly, with youth from all political backgrounds uniting around him. Some will even leave their former parties, seeing their future in his leadership," he added.

The prophet added that at a point, even those who did not support Kennedy Agyapong earlier will now join his camp and help him win the race.

"In the conclusion of the vision, I will witness Kennedy Ohene Agyapong elected as the flagbearer of the party. A new movement will emerge, one that brings renewed strength, unity, and energy to the New Patriotic Party. I will marvel at how the choice of one man could revive the party and prepare it with vigour for the 2028 election."

However, the prophet said he did not see beyond the NPP flagbearer election since the spirit of God did not reveal that part to him.

"At that moment, the angel will say to me, “I will not show you everything now. Be content with what you have seen, for more will be revealed in due time," he concluded.

Ghanaians comment on prophecy

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Prophet ElBernard. Read them below:

Franklin Cudjoe said:

"Thanks for sharing your spirit-filled visions with us. It is entirely possible your predictions would come to be. Would the spirit reveal to you who the next pope would be? I'm Catholic and I want to know. God be with you 🙏."

Michael A. Mensah wrote:

"Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, You are God's prophet, but with this vision, we pray God will never give us a president in Ken Agyapong 🙏He will be the worst thing to happen to Ghana after Akuffo Addo."

Richard Anane said:

"Let Ken be Ken....he will instil discipline in our party."

Ghanaian prophet predicts doom after 2024 election

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet El-bernard prophesied doom before the December 7, 2024, elections.

He said the Vice Presidential Candidate will not be present to jubilation even though the party would have won.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh