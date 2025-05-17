Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, proffered some solutions that could help restore economic stability in these times of global trade uncertainty

The former second gentleman gave his solutions when he attended the International Democratic Union (IDU) forum in Brussels

Former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, attended the International Democratic Union (IDU) forum in Brussels and proffered some solutions on how to restore stability despite the global trade uncertainties.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was on a panel with some high-level global leaders to discuss the subject 'Trade Wars, Tariff Battles and the New Geoeconomic Order: How to Restore Stability”.

Dr Bawumia proffers solutions that can help restore stability during trade uncertainties. Photo credit: @MBawumia

Source: Facebook

In a video, the moderator asked Dr Mahamudu Bawumia his thoughts on the trade uncertainties, how they affect economies and what countries, especially those in Africa, should do to become stable.

The former Vice President in the erstwhile Akufo-Addo administration attributed trade imbalances to macroeconomic imbalances. He added that tariff adjustments cannot be used to address macroeconomic imbalances.

He continued that history has shown that such a move will fail.

The 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) emphasised that at the heart of trust plays a key role in the trade wars and negotiations happening between the United States and China, for instance.

He explained that this tends to result in suboptimal outcomes in trade negotiations. He called on the global players to resolve the issues of mistrust amongst them.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Dr Bawumia’s opinion on trade

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Facebook. Read them below:

PsalmWilliams OfosuBoameh said:

“Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, when it comes to oral lectures/presentations on the economy, yes, you've got it. Your economic knowledge ends at theory and rhetoric. But practical knowledge, you don't have. They should have asked you this question, that, how come, with all this accrued knowledge, you could not apply it as vice president and Chairman of the Economic Management Team to reduce the dollar as well as better the entire economic sphere of Ghana for 8 good years?”

Brayan Stark wrote:

“😂😂😂. Go and sleep, sir. Under his watch, the economy of Ghana was downgraded to junk state.”

Merajava Adalchi said:

“Your brain is far more than becoming Ghana's president. I wish the 196 countries could become one country and we make u the president. In fact, you are an asset to the globe. We can't wait to witness your presidency 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

Prince Peprah Boansi wrote:

“No regrets for voting for your ideology. 🙏.”

Tsigbey Ayigbey said:

“The only black man on the panel representing Africans, but his own people in Ghana will make a mockery of him because we don't cherish our own because of cheap politics.”

Clement Namsakiya Mol wrote:

“Very intelligent and affluent, rather unfortunate, cannot translate into doing. This tells us that there's a vast link between book knowledge and experience in governance. Clearly, Bawumia is a very good theory 'chew and pour person but practically challenged.”

Source: YEN.com.gh