President John Dramani Mahama was asked to fix the deplorable roads in the Northern part of Ghana at an event in Kumasi

Clergymen from Wa noted that they felt cut off from the country due to their poor roads and beseeched the President to urgently fix the roads

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions following the President's facial expression after receiving the appeal

Clergymen in the Upper West region have passionately appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to fix the roads in their town.

A representative of the men of God who addressed the President at a gathering in Kumasi lamented the deplorable roads in the area.

He did not mince words about how commuters struggle on the bad roads and urged the President to do something about this.

"Mr President, if you sit in a car to travel from Wa to Kumsi, it's a headache. You are spending around 11 to 12 hours. If you are going to Accra, you're spending around 18 hours.

"Wa to Tamle, it's bad. It's just like we are cut off. I am not ethnocentric but please look at the roads generally in Northern ghana so that we can also drive our cars in peace," he said.

President Mahama, who sat at the gathering wearing a calm smile, received the appeal in good faith.

Netizens divided over the Clergyman's request

Netizens who saw the video of the clergyman making his appeal to the President expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some lauded him for his boldness, others criticised the men of God for remaining mute over the matter during President Akufo-Addo's regime.

@Gh007Minato wrote:

"This is good and I respect clergies like this . Also from Wa to Bolga should look at which connects the Upper West to Upper East should be looked at as well."

@Xcedis1 wrote:

"Good petition, I know JM will listen."

@AshuraJnr wrote:

"When JM was in opposition, anytime he is to travel to Bole, his aircraft first lands in Wa airstrip and then with a convoy he proceeds to Bole. I am only hopeful that he prioritises this particular road or else his legacy will be a snow horse."

@kofi_owia wrote:

"Railway will be the best solution."

@RichardOseiAko4 wrote:

"In a country, we don’t prioritise the railway system, which is 100% revenue generation to the govt. A country where private entities have taken over the road transport systems. Hmm, what a country. The rich enjoy only 1hr journey from Wa to Kumasi while the poor suffer 14 hours on the road."

@Selletsu wrote:

"Very true, I miss Wa, but the road hmmm. From Bamboi through Tuna to Bamahu turn like journey to the West."

@Abrabor_korkor wrote:

"Last year u couldn’t say foko. Fake pastors nkoaa."

