Lawyer and political strategist, Gabby Otchere-Darko, attributed the recent better performance of the cedi to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Gabby Otchere-Darko said that the former Vice President's policy, which he introduced, is working well for the economy

Social media users who saw Gabby Otchere-Darko's post thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, praised the current performance of the cedi and attributed the strengthening to a policy introduced by former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Gabby Otchere-Darko said Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s gold-for-forex policy he introduced, led to the better performance of the cedi.

Gabby Otchere-Darko attributes cedi appreciation to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Photo credit: @gabby.a.otcheredarko & @MBawumia

Source: Facebook

In a post on X, the lawyer and political strategist said that when he started sharing the gains of the cedi on social media in December 2024, many criticised him and said he was engaging in cheap politics.

“Long may the trend of a stronger cedi continue. I recall when I started posting daily the strengthening trend of the cedi before December 7, I was criticised for reminding Ghanaians rather of the bad state of the cedi and had to delete some! Today, the Bawumia Formula of Gold for Forex has become the gold standard, so to speak.”

He added that other African countries that produce gold, including Namibia, are adopting the same strategy introduced by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Other gold-producing African nations, including recently Namibia, are adopting it. I am delighted to see the cedi regaining strength against the dollar, and long may it continue. We pray that it is not just temporary.”

He wished the managers of the economy well and called on Ghanaians to support sound economic management.

“I wish the managers of the economy well. If it works, it works for all of us and the capacity of businesses to create jobs and spread prosperity. Let us get to the stage where we elevate our political competition to not praying for your failure as the only route to my success, but where I can show that I can do better than your best. In the end, Ghana wins. The people win.”

Netizens criticise Gabby’s comment on the cedi’s performance

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Gabby Otchere-Darko on X. Read them below:

@Andre_Xzii said:

"Gold for oil suddenly becomes Gold for forex. 😎."

@Xcedis1 wrote:

"Don’t confuse anybody here, your man was doing gold for oil and increasing the BoG gold reserves. He didn’t do anything that the NDC is doing now. Under your leadership, anybody can come to Ghana, walk straight to any mining site, show the people money and say go dig the gold for me, whatever they have to do to get the gold, they will do it, hence the increase in galamsey. This government brought policies and strict enforcement to ensure it’s only the government that can export gold aside from the big mining companies. The result of these measures is what we’re seeing today. If Bawumia was doing the same as you claimed, then where was the monies going? Because if those forex were really coming into the economy, Ghana wouldn’t have been in such a mess. Give glory to where glory belongs.

@mytopfinding said:

"You think you're clever, using lies to promote yourself and your puppet, @MBawumia, under @NAkufoAddo. Gold for what? Try again. You act as if you know everything. Ghana will not forgive traitors like you, and your actions will haunt your descendants for generations. God cannot be mocked."

@DiamondsKweku asked:

"Back from the dead?"

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh